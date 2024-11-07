City of Orlando takes aim at downtown's 'street-party atmosphere' after deadly mass shooting

CBC

Homicide investigators have identified remains found in the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., as those of a Surrey woman who was reported missing in February.Navdeep Kaur, 28, was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the 7800 block of Surrey, according to Surrey RCMP.In a statement at the time, police said that family was concerned for her health and well-being, and it was out of character for her not to contact them.On July 23, Richmond RCMP said they had found human remains in the Fraser