City releases trove of documents from Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting

The city of Uvalde, Texas, on Saturday released a trove of records from the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May 2022, marking the largest and most substantial disclosure of documents since that day.

The records include body camera footage, some dashcam video, 911 and non-emergency calls, text messages and other redacted documents.

The release comes as part of the resolution of a legal case brought by a coalition of media outlets, including the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network, and its parent company, Gannett.

The bloodbath inside the classrooms of Uvalde's Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, is worst mass shooting at an educational institution in Texas history. The gunman armed with a military-style rifle killed 19 fourth graders and two of their teachers before being taken out by officers more than an hour after the terror inside the building began.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still facing a lawsuit from 14 news organizations, including the American-Statesman, that requests records from the shooting including footage from the scene and internal investigations.

The DPS has not released these records despite a judge ruling in the news organizations’ favor in March, with the agency citing objections from Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell.

In June, a state district judge in Uvalde County ordered the Uvalde school district and sheriff's office to release records related to the shooting to news outlets but the records have not yet been made available. The release of the records is pending while the matter is under appeal.

Law enforcement agencies that converged upon Robb Elementary after the shooting began have been under withering criticism for waiting 77 minutes to confront the gunman and shoot him dead. Surveillance video footage first obtained by the American-Statesman and the Austin ABC affiliate KVUE nearly seven months after the carnage shows in excruciating detail dozens of heavily armed and body armor-clad officers from local, state and federal agencies in helmets walking back and forth in the hallway.

Some left the camera's frame and then reappeared. Others trained their weapons toward the classroom, talked, made cellphone calls, sent texts and looked at floor plans, but did not enter or attempt to enter the classrooms.

Even after hearing at least four additional shots from the classrooms 45 minutes after police arrived on the scene, the officers waited.

