City of Rogers works to move forward 6 months after tornado
The first shot of lake-effect snowfall for Ontario this fall comes this week, and it could be a doozy. At least one community stands the chance of seeing 50 cm by the time December rolls in
The first major snow squall event of the season is setting up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
NASA has made a remarkable discovery while flying over the arctic ice in Greenland during an April 2024 survey. The radar instrument onboard NASA's Gulfstream III aircraft spotted an abandoned "city under the ice," a relic of the Cold War that was once used as a military base by the US Army Corps of […]
It may have taken until the end of November, but signs of winter are finally arriving across parts of Ontario this week. Some locales are in line to see multiple rounds of lake-effect snow, accompanied by the coldest air of the fall so far.
Winter weather coming in hard and fast. From an icy mix, to snow squalls - the next few days will be challenging for many drivers. This will be the start of a multi-day lake-effect event with significant snow. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Elon Musk, tapped to lead Donald Trump’s efforts to slash government spending and gut regulations, pushed employees to work hastily as Tesla piled up pollution violations, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal obtained emails from Texas regulators to Tesla that allege the MAGA billionaire’s electric carmaker dumped toxic pollutants near Austin, Texas—including untreated wastewater into the city’s sewer. The Journal also obtained a whistleblower memo sent this year to the Environmental P
A hiker who went missing in B.C.'s backwoods has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote park in B.C.'s northeast as snow fell and temperatures plunged.CBC News confirmed the information through family, as well as individuals involved in the search. Sam Benastick, 20, was first reported missing after failing to return home Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip in remote Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.He started his hike on Oct. 7,
For more than a decade, a succession of sea creatures have lived off of this whale’s body by stripping it and burrowing into the bones to find nutrients.
It's not exactly sunny days ahead unless you head to higher elevations. Get the scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Indian scientists have reported Aditya-L1's “first significant result”. What is it and why is it significant?
Indonesian authorities said Tuesday they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales worth over a million dollars. The 1.2 tons of scales worth $1.3 million were found Nov. 11 in Asahan district of North Sumatra province and apparently were meant to be sent to China via Malaysia and Singapore, said Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry. Sani told a news conference that four suspects, including three army members, were found with some of the scales and will be charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals.
On Tuesday, Vancouver city councillors will meet to consider bylaw changes that, if approved, would allow home builders in the city to use natural gas for space and water heating in new homes.It would be a reversal of current climate-friendly practices and council has already shown it's split over the proposed change.On Tuesday morning, council business was met with dozens of protesters who drummed, chanted and sang in opposition to the proposal."I certainly hope they make the right decision," s
Ice, heavy snow, and frigid temperatures. The first signs of winter will be bold across much of Ontario this week
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season still reached "hyperactive" levels, despite not quite reaching the lofty forecasts for record-breaking activity given in the spring.
Pumping an unimaginable amount of groundwater out of the earth is why Earth has tilted over two dozen degrees, a study found.
In a northeast Calgary industrial park, nestled among storefronts selling flooring and grills, is the Gear Re-Store.Inside are boxes of surplus zippers in every colour of the rainbow, industrial washers and dryers and a team of technicians skillfully stuffing puffer jackets with down filling and repairing rips and tears.Each year, the store repairs about 10,000 jackets, sweaters and pairs of snowpants, said owner Russell McPherson. "I don't like waste," said McPherson, whose shop specializes in
Great Abaco Island has a blue hole, Sawmill Sink, filled with fossils from the Ice Age showing the island's ancient history.
Hundreds of properties have been flooded, roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded during Storm Bert.
KARO, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers in Indonesia recovered 16 bodies under tons of mud and rocks or that were swept away in flash floods that hit mountainside villages on Sumatra Island, officials said Monday.
EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is eyeing a number of steps to challenge the proposed federal greenhouse gas emissions cap.