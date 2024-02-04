The City and Sacramento Film + Media Office is thrilled Warner Bros. is filming here in Sacramento
Zendaya was photographed on her way to El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood to promote Dune: Part 2 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"I think if I had the chance to act younger, I would've taken it. But I wasn't allowed to," the actress tells PEOPLE
Donald Glover's highly-anticipated Mr and Mrs Smith reboot series has landed an impressive score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes as the series lands on Prime Video.
French director Thomas Bidegain is setting the record straight about Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby’s exit from his project “Suddenly.” An interview with Bidegain that ran last week in the French magazine Technikart got international attention, with the headline “Four Days to Bury a Movie.” The interview suggested that Gyllenhaal and Kirby had left the …
Kelly Clarkson says a diagnosis about her health motivated her make some new choices.
She's up for six awards on Sunday.
Travis Kelce won’t be joining Taylor Swift at the Grammys this Sunday due to football practice, but Swift will spend her night seated next to a music icon.
"Mornings with you."
The Rare Beauty founder shared a sweet photo and tagged her music producer boyfriend
James Middleton took to social media with a sweet family update following his sister Princess Kate being discharged from the hospital. See photo.
The Canadian musician treated fans in Toronto to performances of "Baby," "Eenie Meenie" and SZA’s “Snooze" earlier this week
From Whitney Houston and Madonna to Adele and Harry Styles.
For the first time in seven years, Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" hit was bumped from the No. 1 spot
NCIS has confirmed plot details for the upcoming tribute episode to David McCallum, who passed away in September 2023.
Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan stunned in a sensational halterneck outfit for an emotional evening at the Variety Children's Charity 75th birthday event with husband Mark Wright on Wednesday
NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” has died. He was 76. Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep." “Carl Weathers will always be a legend,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram. “An extraord
Erbert underwent emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma in December, followed by a second procedure weeks later
Springsteen performed alongside Bon Jovi at the event, while Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz were among the presenters on the night.
Princess Beatrice of York wore a modest sweater vest look reminiscent of Kate Middleton to attend Poppy Delevingne's Della Vite Valentine's lunch
The father of three enjoyed a big hug from his youngest