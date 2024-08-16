City Schools CEO would be open to new contract
Dr. Sonja Santelises is keeping the door open to signing another contract with Baltimore City Public Schools. The longtime City Schools CEO sat down with 11 News Investigates Friday morning for a wide-ranging interview ahead of the new school year. The 2024-25 academic year will be her ninth and potentially final year as the district's leader. In June, the Board of School Commissioners offered Santelises an unusually short one-year contract, even though she asked for longer.