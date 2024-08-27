City of Tacoma sued over controversial housing initiative aimed at protecting tenants

More than nine months after the passage of a controversial code aimed at protecting tenants’ rights, the city of Tacoma has been named in a new lawsuit.

The Citizen Action Defense Fund (CADF) filed the lawsuit in Pierce County Superior Court, the group announced Tuesday morning. The constitutional-rights nonprofit is representing Tacoma’s North Pearl Street apartment complex, which does business as Westside Estates Apartments at 922 N. Pearl St. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Jackson Maynard, CADF’s executive director and counsel, told The News Tribune that the Landlord Fairness Code Initiative has been “wreaking havoc on the rental housing market” since it passed nearly a year ago. Maynard alleges the law is unconstitutional.

“It’s bad law and bad policy,” Maynard told The News Tribune. “This is why we have courts. This is why we have constitutional provisions, and we look forward to explaining to the court why this particular measure is bad for renters, bad for housing providers, and bad for the city of Tacoma.”

City spokesperson Maria Lee said via email Tuesday: “We’re reviewing the complaint and have no comment at this time.”

The ballot initiative, which established a “Tenant Bill of Rights,” gave Tacoma renters additional protections under the city’s code, as previously reported by The News Tribune. It requires landlords to help with relocation in cases of 5%-or-more rent increases and bans evictions from November through April, among other provisions.

The Landlord Fairness Code Initiative passed in November 2023 by a “razor-thin margin,” as noted in the lawsuit: 49.6% to 50.4%, a difference of roughly 400 votes. It took effect the following month.

While many renters and tenants’ rights advocates cheered on the initiative, it has received blowback from developers and local landlords who argue that it goes too far.

Maynard said the lawsuit is aimed at restoring balance to the housing market and ensuring the constitutionality of enacted laws. Although such code changes may be well-meaning, they must also comply with state and federal constitutions, he said.

“Trying to do what you think is the right thing, the wrong way, is still the wrong thing,” Maynard said.

The city of Tacoma said in December that it would not enforce the initiative. Rather, it’s up to renters to take their landlords to court.

Maynard explained that the city was named in the lawsuit because the “city is the entity that you sue to block enforcement of an ordinance, and so we’ll see how they respond to the complaint.”

The way Maynard sees it, the local government’s refusal to enforce the initiative could mean it recognizes that there are legal problems with it.

Maynard argued that the initiative has resulted in renters being less likely to secure affordable housing as more housing providers or landlords opt to exit the market.

“And that’s going to have an adverse effect on everybody,” he said.

The lawsuit alleges that the initiative features “myriad and often confusing” requirements. It also argues that the initiative has caused financial harm to the plaintiff and infringed on owners’ constitutional freedoms by restricting their “fundamental property right to exclude others from their properties.”

Maynard described the initiative as “a mess, legally.”

“According to the folks we’ve been talking to in Tacoma, it’s really led to some difficulties, and folks either deciding not to continue in the rental market or not to join it at all, and that drives up prices,” he added. “So there’s just a lot in this that’s really problematic.”