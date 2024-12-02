City of Tulsa Inauguration to swear in mayor-elect and other officials Dec. 2nd

The Daily Beast

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday just days before he was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases—marking an about face for the lame-duck president. “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said in a statement. The president accused his “political opponents in Congress” of pursuing the pr