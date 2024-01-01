City unveils Medal of Merit winners for 2023

To help round out the year, the City of Sault Ste. Marie revealed its 2023 Medal of Merit recipients on Friday, shining a light on the career achievements of Chelene Hanes and David Orazietti.

While Hanes and Orazietti chose different career paths—wildland fire research and public service, respectively—Mayor Matthew Shoemaker believes they are both more than worthy of this award.

“The Medal of Merit was established to recognize outstanding achievement in a given field, and contributions to the community over many years," Shoemaker said in a Friday news release. "Dr. Hanes and Mr. Orazietti represent foremost examples of these qualities to celebrate with the City’s highest honour.”

Hanes' career as a researcher began at Western University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Ecology before achieving a Master's in Environmental Science.

Outside of obtaining a PhD in Forestry from the University of Toronto, Hanes would also go on to play a pivotal role in enhancing the Canadian Forest Fire Danger Rating System through field and lab-based research on moisture dynamics, fuels and fire behavior.

This enhanced system, fortified by her research, supports effective wildland fire management strategies across the country.

Hanes currently works as a scientific researcher for Natural Resources Canada out of its Great Lakes Forestry Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

Orazietti’s journey into public service began in the 1990s when he served as a teacher and became a Sault city councillor (in Ward One) at just 28 years old.

After serving two terms on council, Orazietti pivoted into provincial politics and was elected as the MPP of Sault Ste. Marie in 2003.

As a member of the Ontario Liberal Party, Orazietti served four consecutive terms in this seat, while also filling several cabinet positions such as the Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Government and Consumer Services and Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Throughout his time in office, Orazietti’s contributions to the community were recognized through various accolades, including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal (2012), the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce President's Award (2016) and the Justice I.A. Vannini Award (2017).

Once he retired from politics in 2017, Orazietti returned to the education sector by becoming the dean of Sault College, where he oversaw its aviation, business, environment, culinary and trades and technology programs.

Orazietti then became Sault College's president this past summer following the retirement of Dr. Ron Common.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has been handing out its Medal of Merit since 1969.

Recent recipients include the likes of artist Michael Burtch (2017), former mayor Steve Butland (2018), Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Lance Knox (2019), the Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre (2020) and Indigenous language keeper Barbara Nolan (2021).

