City of Vancouver hosts official kickoff to Pride Week 2019

It's officially Pride Week in Vancouver.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart, city council, the Vancouver Pride Society and other members of the community held a ceremony Monday for the reading of the Pride Week proclamation and to raise the Pride and trans flags outside of city hall.

At the kickoff on Monday, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart proclaimed July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019, as Pride Week. Stewart also acknowledged this year, there were five more flags on display during the celebration.

These included the inclusive Pride flag, the Musqueam two-spirit Pride flag, the Squamish Nation flag, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation rainbow flag and the Greater Vancouver Native Cultural Society's flag. Stewart said the flags will be set up in the main lobby at city hall for the duration of Pride Week.

"The presence of these flags not only symbolizes the diversity and pride within our local lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and two-spirited communities, it also demonstrates the city's commitment to inclusion and respect," said Stewart at the ceremony.

'Still a fight'

Vancouver Pride Society co-chairs Michelle Fortin and Charmaine De Silva said they are proud to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada and the Stonewall uprising of 1969 in New York City which gave birth to the Pride movement which spread across the globe.

But, Fortin and De Silva said members of the LGBT community such as trans people, non-binary individuals and people with disabilities are still being left out and left behind.

"We felt that it was important to recognize that after 50 years of legislation and activism, it is still a fight," said De Silva at the ceremony.

Pride events will take place throughout the week with the Pride Parade taking place on Aug. 4, 2019.