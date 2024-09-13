City of Windsor has almost 200 vacant positions amid hiring freeze

Windsor's mayor has announced a hiring freeze ahead of a budget crunch expected for 2025. (Dax Melmer/CBC - image credit)

The City of Windsor now confirms that it has around 200 full- and part-time jobs open amid a hiring freeze announced earlier this week.

There are 170 vacant full-time jobs and 25 vacant part-time positions, according to a city spokesperson.

The hiring freeze applies to positions already posted, subject to a review by the chief administrative officer of each position for "operational needs," the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the freeze in anticipation of "significant budget pressures" in the 2025 budget.

He made the decision using authority granted by the province last year, known as strong mayor powers.

Prior to the announcement this week, Dilkens told council that things are looking "challenging" for 2025 and residents could face the biggest tax increase in two decades unless money comes through from the province or costs are reduced.

When asked by reporters, Dilkens ruled out the possibility of a double-digit tax hike, saying the city would make cuts.

He says the increased costs are due to inflation and contractual pressures. The city has inked new deals with police, transit drivers and library staff.

The city spokesperson said the impact of the hiring freeze on the 2025 budget can't be known until further review takes place.

The hiring freeze comes after concern over existing staffing levels and burnout among city staff.

Last fall, a union representing 1,400 municipal workers said the city's inability to recruit and retain enough workers is a crisis.

At the time, the city was on track to save $6.9 million for 2023 due to unfilled positions.