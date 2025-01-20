'City of winners': Watch Buffalo Bills fans celebrate return to AFC Championship after win over Ravens

The Athletic

Danielle Collins has hit back at criticism of her goading of the Australian Open crowd, saying: “I don’t care what some guy living in his basement is writing on the internet.” Collins, the American world No. 11, has come under fire over the last two days after her provocative reaction to beating home favourite Destanee Aiava on Thursday. A raucous crowd had been vocal in their support for Aiava, and after winning in three sets Collins cupped her hand to her ear, blew kisses towards supporters an