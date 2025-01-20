'City of winners': Watch Buffalo Bills fans celebrate return to AFC Championship after win over Ravens
Bills Mafia wasted no time celebrating the win over the Baltimore Ravens, which sends the Bills to the AFC Championship.
The famous WAG, who just welcomed her third child with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, brought her style to the sidelines six days postpartum
Here's the breakdown of how much prize money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2025 American Express at PGA West.
The Bruins benched their star player against the Senators.
Dan Campbell, as we know, is a man of many colorful words over the years. But after a crushing loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday night to send the No. 1 seed in the NFC home, the Detroit Lions head coach summed it all up for him, his tea
VANCOUVER — Frustrations boiled over between the Canucks and Oilers on Saturday.
The Eagles will be back in Philadelphia next week as they're one win away from a second trip to the Super Bowl in three seasons. But all the discussion in the lead-up to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders will be about Jalen Hurts' knee. Well, the…
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The host broadcaster has apologized after Novak Djokovic declined to do a customary post-match on court interview at the Australian Open Sunday to protest comments made on air by someone who works for the TV network.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans cornerback Kris Boyd nearly shoved Houston special teams coach Frank Ross to the ground after the opening kickoff of their divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
Kansas City hairstylist Bex Pichelmann described Brittany's new look as 'the Golden Era' in a nod to her newborn baby Golden Raye, born on Jan. 12
Trade talks between the Rangers and Canucks for J.T. Miller were reportedly progressing, but a deal was ultimately not finalized.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the new Tom Brady in more than one way. Not only is Mahomes a generational NFL quarterback with multiple Super Bowl rings... he's also going to draw the most absurd roughing-the-passer
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions had everything set up the way they wanted this time.
She just has that effect on people like Skip Bayless and Megyn Kelly.
When all is said and done, Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews will be remembered as one of the best tight ends of his generation. He's a great blocker, a proficient receiver, and one of the core pieces for a Ravens team that isn't going anywhere anytime…
Danielle Collins has hit back at criticism of her goading of the Australian Open crowd, saying: “I don’t care what some guy living in his basement is writing on the internet.” Collins, the American world No. 11, has come under fire over the last two days after her provocative reaction to beating home favourite Destanee Aiava on Thursday. A raucous crowd had been vocal in their support for Aiava, and after winning in three sets Collins cupped her hand to her ear, blew kisses towards supporters an
The trio were also joined by the singer's longtime friend Ashley Avignone
With 18 holes remaining at the 2025 American Express, here are 10 notable names who are heading home early.
NEW YORK — By now one would hope Pete Alonso has finally gotten the memo: The New York Mets never wanted him back. That’s why they never budged off their three-year offer in the $70 million range to him when he and his agent Scott Boras continued to push, first, for six and five-year deals and finally three years with an annual average value substantially more than the $23 million per Mets ...
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is widely considered the best head coaching candidate during this NFL hiring cycle. And beyond the Lions' clear-as-day offensive dominance, now and then, we get to see something more nua
MONTREAL — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored seven unanswered goals to overcome a 3-0 first-period deficit and then skated to a 7-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.