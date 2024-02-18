City's botanical gardens to rehome birds

The birds will be sent to carefully chosen specialist bird sanctuaries, bosses said

Birmingham Botanical Gardens is to rehome its bird collection.

The animals will be transferred to carefully-chosen specialist bird sanctuaries, bosses announced.

The decision was made after the gardens reconsidered its animal welfare and conservation practices.

The change, bosses added, aligned with their strategic mission and vision to prioritise horticulture.

"We know that the birds have been a well-loved part of the gardens by many visitors, families, and staff for many years," a statement read.

"The birds will be moving home in the next couple of weeks so there is still time to visit them before their departure."

The attraction is home to more than 7,000 plants and trees

The 191-year-old Grade II-listed attraction on Westbourne Road is home to more than 7,000 plants and trees.

In July, a £13m transformation project was revealed, the largest redevelopment in its 191-year history.

Then, in December, the gardens announced it would catalogue the plants in its collection for the first time in a decade.

Director of horticulture Emily Hazell said some of the trees, flowers and shrubs had the potential to be used to find treatments for disease.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram, Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links