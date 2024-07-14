City's bus lane operating hours to be reviewed

A review is to be carried out into the operating hours of Leicester's bus lanes.

Enforcement cameras are stationed on 11 key routes in the city to catch drivers who stray into them.

Leicester City Council said most of the devices were permanently active although four - in London Road, Saffron Lane, Loughborough Road, and Welford Road - issue fines only in the morning rush hour.

The authority's economic development, transport and climate emergency scrutiny commission is to look at whether changes are needed to the current hours.

Councillors on the commission are due to meet on Thursday to discuss the scope of the review.

Once it is complete, the review's findings will be passed to city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby with recommendations for any proposed changes to the enforcement regime.

Between January and May, 4,443 £70 penalties were issued to drivers who entered bus lanes.

During that time, a further 6,794 fines were issued to drivers who illegally passed through five bus 'gates' on routes where general traffic is prohibited.

The council has previously said it believes 24/7 enforcement of bus lanes was prefered because it was the simplest rule for motorists to understand.

Sir Peter said: "Having clear, unobstructed bus lanes is key to having an efficient public transport service in the city, and enforcement is an important way to ensure this.

"All the money raised from enforcement goes back into paying for the city’s transport infrastructure.”

