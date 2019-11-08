City's Ederson ruled out of top-of-the-table Liverpool clash

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 8, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SAYING:

"He's (Edderson) not able to play tomorrow."

JOURNALIST: "Do you know how long he's going to be out for?"

GUARDIOLA: "I don't know. Tomorrow, Sunday, he cannot play."

JOURNALIST: "How much weaker does that make you as a team without…"

GUARDIOLA: "We have another top keeper."

JOURNALIST: "But Ederson plays, he starts a lot of attacks as much as anything doesn't he. What do you miss when you don't…"

GUARDIOLA: "Claudio Bravo can do it too."

JOURNALITS: "You're very confident?"

GUARDIOLA" 'Of course. We won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup the last ones thanks to Claudio. He's an exceptional keeper (he) won a lot of games with the national team, with his national team Chile. So, no doubts."

STORY: Manchester City keeper Ederson will miss Sunday's (November 10) top-of-the-table Premier League match at Liverpool due to a muscle injury with Claudio Bravo set to replace him in goal, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday (November 8).

Ederson, who leads the Premier League with five clean sheets this season, was forced off at halftime in Wednesday's (November 6) 1-1 Champions League draw at Atalanta and the Brazilian was seen walking with a limp after the game.

Bravo was sent off late in the game, forcing City to play defender Kyle Walker in goal for the final 10 minutes, but Guardiola said he trusted the experienced Chilean to deliver the goods.