City's gritters prepare for ice and snow

The gritters are making two four-hour circuits of the city [BBC]

A city's gritting teams have been making two four-hour circuits of its major roads to ensure no snow sticks or ice forms as wintry weather is forecast.

Amber weather warnings for snow and ice across the north-west of England have been issued by the Met Office meaning "significant disruption" is expected from 21:00 GMT and the alert remains in force throughout Sunday.

Liverpool's gritting lorries are covering the city's arterial roads and special quad bikes will spray a "liquid salt solution" on pedestrianised areas in the city.

The council has warned people who live in side streets where no gritting will take place, to be particularly careful.

James McCoy says his team of 14 will be working until 22:00 GMT at least [BBC/Becky Holmes]

James McCoy, supervisor at the city council's Newton Road salt depot, said: "We are getting the lads out on two runs with 20 g (0.7oz) before the snow arrives and that will prevent it from sticking and from icing."

"What happens on Sunday depends on what we hear from the weather updates," he said.

Labour Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities said: "It is really important we keep the city moving not just the roads but pavements where special quad bikes will spread a liquid salt solution."

Quad bikes will protect pedestrianised areas [BBC]

She thanked the gritting teams for their persistence, adding: "There's a big, big area to cover when you think of the whole city - thanks to those guys this is really hard work while we are all warm inside our homes."

The councillor urged people to "please take very great care as there will be areas - such as side streets that won't be gritted"."

Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins,says it is vital to keep the city moving [BBC/Becky Holmes]

The icy blast comes just days after the region was hit by widespread and severe flooding.

A yellow warning of heavy rain and thawing snow throughout Sunday means there could be further flooding in some areas, leading to transport disruption, according to the BBC Weather Centre.

