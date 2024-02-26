City's largest mural being torn down

Demolition crews arrived at the site in Coventry on Monday morning

Coventry's largest mural is being torn down as demolition work starts on a car park in the city centre.

The mural, created by street art duo Nomad Clan, has covered the side of the New Union Street car park since 2021.

However, the 1970s car park will now be demolished during an operation estimated to take 12 weeks to complete.

The mural, called Atmopshere, was installed as part of the In Paint We Trust programme to celebrate Coventry being named the UK City of Culture 2021.

Depicting a giant fob watch on fire, hurtling through space, the mural nods to Coventry's watchmaking history while also alluding to the need for action over climate change.

'I'm pretty gutted'

Coventry writer Raef Boylan lives near the "unusual" mural and has past it most days on his way to work.

He told BBC CWR: "I'm pretty gutted, I'm going to be very sad to see it go, but I'm grateful they created it for us, we had a good few years with it.

"It's not the most picturesque of car parks, so the fact there's this massive beautiful mural on it - the contrast between the car park and the art is extra impressive, [it] makes it more amazing to me."

The car park closed in February 2021 and has not been used in three years.

After the building is demolished, the brickwork will be crushed and recycled, before a temporary car park with 75 spaces will be installed.

"It's a shame they couldn't find a space for it on something that would last a bit longer, but I've found out it was always earmarked for demolition, even the artists knew that," Mr Boylan added.

"I'm going to go say bye to the mural, as crazy as that sounds."

