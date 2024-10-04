Civil engineer named ambassador of the year

Rachel Hayden has mentored students from Jersey College for Girls and helped them secure university places and ICE scholarships [ICE]

A civil engineer from Jersey has won an award for helping to encourage young people to consider a career in civil engineering.

Rachel Hayden has been named Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) South West STEM Ambassador of the Year 2024.

She became an ICE ambassador in 2017 and since then Ms Hayden has promoted science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) to 29,000 students across the South West, ICI said.

Ms Hayden said: “If it wasn’t for STEM ambassadors coming into my school when I was 16 to run a pasta bridge competition, I might never have known about civil engineering, let alone be the civil engineer I am today.”

'Improving people's lives'

Ms Hayden grew up in Jersey and now lives in Saltash and works in Exeter as a senior engineer with WSP.

She's previously told ICE: "The thing that gets me out of bed every morning is knowing that I’m making a positive difference and building things that are improving people’s lives.

"Whether it’s building a hospital, generating clean electricity through nuclear power, or providing the UK with the first full-fibre network."

Miranda Housden, regional director of ICE South West, said: “There’s an annual shortfall of 59,000 graduate and technician engineers, many of whom are needed in civil engineering, so STEM ambassadors like Rachel are vital to encourage the next generation to consider a career in our industry.

“It’s impressive to see how much of a difference she’s made, and we’re delighted to honour her achievements with this award,” she added.

