Civil rights attorney announces $100 million lawsuit against FBI, CIA and the NYPD over assassination of Malcolm X

Attorney Ben Crump announced the filing of a $100 million lawsuit against the FBI, CIA and the New York Police Department for the assassination of Malcolm X. Crump said the suit, filed by family members and the estate of Malcolm X, alleges that the agencies conspired in the 1965 killing of the civil rights leader.

Video Transcript

As we come up on the eve of the 60 year anniversary into the assassination of Malcolm X, we here today, officially announced the filing of our $100 million lawsuit against the United States government, the FBI, the CIA and the NYPD who we believe all conspired to assassinate Malcolm X.

It is not lost on us that justice has been delayed in this matter.

And on this momentous occasion, we stand ready to lay out our complaint very soundly.

We believe there is solid ground to go forward with this lawsuit at this time.