Civil rights leader Rev. James Lawson dies at age 95
Rev. James Lawson, an architect of the nonviolent sit-in protests during the Civil Rights Movement, has died. He was 95.
Lawson inspired a generation of nonviolent activists in the earliest days of the Civil Rights Movement.
For years, Trump has loudly but falsely claimed that the election was "rigged."
The ex-president appeared virtually for under half an hour from Mar-a-Lago, joined by his lawyer.
Former President Trump attempted to take credit for insulin pricing in a Saturday post on Truth Social. “Low INSULIN PRICING was gotten for millions of Americans by me, and the Trump Administration, not by Crooked [President Biden,]” Trump said in the Truth Social post. “He had NOTHING to do with it. It was all done…
Snow and ice buildup broke an oil line at a public housing unit in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, spilling 1,230 litres of fuel into the snow on March 28. CBC learned the details through an access to information request after weeks without a response from the Nunavut government. Reports from Sanikiluaq conservation officers, emails and messages discuss a broken line and subsequent community cleanup. The morning of March 28, someone with the community's housing authority sent a message to conservation offi
The New Jersey Attorney General's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is reviewing the liquor licenses held by former President Donald Trump's golf courses in the state following his criminal conviction in New York, the agency confirmed. "ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump's conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," a spokesperson for the agency said in an email. Issuing a liquor license "to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude" is against the law in New Jersey.
The former president left a lot of observers puzzled with this one.
The “Star Wars” actor and others slammed the former president over unguarded comments he made about his own supporters.
The racket pierced Lucy Morgan in the skull while she was on a family vacation in Maine
Andrew Weissmann also suggested what could backfire for the former president.
The California congressman hilariously captured the ridiculous messianic vibe of Trump's Las Vegas campaign stop.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce is "imminent" according to reporting from TMZ.
"Three years ago, my uncle was dying. He reached out to me and told me I had correctly figured out how grandpa died. He waited until he was dying since there's no statute of limitations for murder."
"We literally grew up together. At that point, we had been friends for over half our lives. And it was all gone in a day."
OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Canadian government, under pressure to reveal the names of legislators who allegedly acted as agents for other nations, on Monday bowed to opposition demands to refer the matter to a special inquiry. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been on the defensive since a committee of parliamentarians that focuses on security matters last week said some elected officials had been "witting or semi-witting" participants in foreign interference operations, including divulging secrets to other countries. The Liberal government says naming legislators would break the law, adding it would be up to police to investigate.
Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan got similar treatment.
A Ukrainian warplane has for the first time fired a weapon that struck a target inside Russia, a Ukrainian military source has told Sky News. The source said a "Russian command node" was hit on Sunday in the area of Belgorod, western Russia. Belgorod is close to the border with northeastern Ukraine.
Francie Frane and Dog the Bounty Hunter got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021
Some Senate Republicans are expressing concerns over former President Trump’s calls for political vengeance after the 2024 election, warning that retaliatory prosecutions will lead the country down a bad road. The Senate GOP’s top leaders — Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and Whip John Thune (S.D.) — have shown no desire to embrace Trump’s calls to…
Princess Diana's brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer proposed to his estranged wife Karen Gordon in 2011, weeks before they got married. See his sentimental ring following their divorce announcement...