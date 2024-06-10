Civil rights leader Rev. James Lawson dies at age 95

Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Canadian government, under pressure to reveal the names of legislators who allegedly acted as agents for other nations, on Monday bowed to opposition demands to refer the matter to a special inquiry. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been on the defensive since a committee of parliamentarians that focuses on security matters last week said some elected officials had been "witting or semi-witting" participants in foreign interference operations, including divulging secrets to other countries. The Liberal government says naming legislators would break the law, adding it would be up to police to investigate.