Civil servant who lost secret MoD files will advise on UK defence policy

Robert Booth
·2 min read
<span>Angus Lapsley is Nato’s assistant secretary general for defence policy and planning.</span><span>Photograph: Michal Čížek/AFP/Getty Images</span>
A civil servant who mislaid classified Ministry of Defence papers that were later found at a bus stop in Kent has been selected to advise on the government’s defence policy review.

Angus Lapsley, Nato’s assistant secretary general for defence policy and planning, will join a team headed by George Robertson, a former Nato secretary general and former defence secretary, along with the former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill and Gen Sir Richard Barrons, who ran the UK military joint forces command.

The former Conservative defence minister Sir Jeremy Quin will also assist in the review, which Robertson said was to “deliver a clear vision for UK defence” and “consider the profound challenges facing our country and how they can be countered”.

The strategic defence review is due to report in the first half of next year in light of the “urgency of the threats facing the UK”. Serving and retired members of the armed forces, defence contractors, academics and allies and partners, especially in Nato, have until the end of the month to make submissions.

The documents mislaid by Lapsley, a former diplomat, reportedly included notes about the potential Russian reaction to HMS Defender’s travel through Ukrainian waters off the Crimea coast, and UK military plans for Afghanistan.

He will work alongside other experts including Edward Dinsmore, who has led previous pan-defence reviews for the chief of defence staff, and Robin Marshall, a managing director of the US investment firm Bain Capital.

Also advising will be Grace Cassy, an expert in early-stage technology companies and formerly a national security adviser to Tony Blair, and Jean-Christophe Gray, a former private secretary to Prince William and current Downing Street director general for delivery.

