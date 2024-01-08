CJ McCollum scores 30, Pelicans lead by as much as 50 in 133-100 rout of Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 30 points, making seven 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans led by as much as 50 points in a 133-100 rout of the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Jonas Valanciunas added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans, who have won six straight on the road and all four matchups this season against the Kings, including a quarterfinal victory in Sacramento in the In-Season Tournament. Brandon Ingram also scored 15 points.

Both teams, which are in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference playoff picture, entered the game having won four of five. The Pelicans had won four straight before losing by 16 to the Clippers at home on Friday.

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, but star guard De’Aaron Fox scored just three points on 1-of-10 shooting.

The Pelicans won comfortably even without Zion Williamson, who was out with a right quad contusion. New Orleans coach Willie Green said before the game that Williamson was “doing good,” but would not be available. Jose Alvarado (non-COVID illness) also missed the game for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans, up 12 after one quarter, pulled away with a 12-2 run to start the second. McCollum knocked down two 3-pointers in that stretch, giving New Orleans a 45-23 lead.

The visitors extended the lead to 27 at halftime, with Ingram scoring seven straight points, including a pull-up 3-pointer in transition that gave the Pelicans their 70th point of the half. New Orleans shot under 63% from the field in the first half while holding Sacramento to under 40%.

The lead went up to 40 late in the third quarter on a 27-12 start to the half for the Pelicans, with a 3-pointer by Naji Marshall giving them a 99-59 advantage. Trey Murphy's 3-pointer with 9:44 left in the fourth put New Orleans ahead 112-62.

Both teams rested their starters for most of the fourth quarter.

New Orleans dominated on the glass, outrebounding Sacramento 51-25. The Kings had just nine boards in the first half.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Kings: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. ___

