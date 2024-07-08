CK Police bids farewell to Inspector Mike Pearce as he joins as LaSalle Chief of Police

The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has sadly announced the resignation of Inspector Mike Pearce. Pearce will take on the position of Chief of Police with the LaSalle Police Service. His last day with CKPS will be July 28, 2024, and he will commence his duties in LaSalle on July 29, 2024.

Inspector Pearce has been an exemplary leader at CKPS, contributing significantly through his dedication, expertise, and commitment to community service. The CKPS extends its heartfelt congratulations to Pearce, recognizing the significant impact of his leadership and the loss his departure represents to the organization.

Mayor Crystal Meloche, Chair of the LaSalle Police Services Board, announced Pearce’s appointment following an extensive nationwide search. She expressed confidence in Pearce’s ability to enhance public safety, strengthen community relations, and implement innovative law enforcement strategies.

“Chief Designate Pearce impressed the selection committee with his vision for enhancing public safety, strengthening community relations, and implementing innovative strategies to address the evolving challenges facing law enforcement today, said Mayor Meloche.

“As Mayor, I am confident that Chief Designate Pearce will continue to uphold our Town’s values of integrity, accountability, and transparency within the Police Department, and I look forward to working closely with him to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents of the Town of LaSalle,” she added.

With over two decades of policing experience, Pearce has served with distinction at CKPS and previously with York Regional Police. His extensive background includes roles in patrol, community-oriented response, drugs and vice, media relations, traffic, professional standards, training, and recruitment. Pearce holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Studies from York University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Western University. He is a graduate of the Police Leadership Program at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and holds numerous professional certifications.

“It is with profound appreciation and humility that I join the LaSalle Police Service. I am thrilled to work with an impressive team of professionals. Together, we will advance member development and wellness, community inclusion, and technological innovation. I wish to extend my gratitude to the LaSalle Police Services Board for placing their trust in me,” said Chief Designate Pearce.

Chief Designate Pearce will replace Chief Duncan Davies, retiring later this year. A Change of Command Ceremony will be held at a later date.

The CKPS and the LaSalle Police Services Board express their best wishes to Inspector Pearce in his new role, acknowledging his exceptional leadership and his positive influence on the Chatham-Kent community.

