CK police report multiple arrests including pair

The Chatham-Kent Police arrested a man and woman for possession of a stolen vehicle, besides arresting several other people for being involved in impaired driving and on outstanding warrants.

PAIR ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF STOLEN

Chatham-Kent Police responded to reports of suspicious activity on Scane Road in Ridgetown. A man and a woman were observed arriving at a residence in a vehicle, which was later confirmed to be stolen. The caller provided detailed information, including the vehicle's license plate and descriptions of the occupants.

Upon arrival, officers successfully located and identified the suspects. The man attempted to give a false name, but both individuals were identified and found to be wanted on outstanding warrants.

The suspects, a 26-year-old man from Leamington and a 43-year-old woman from Chatham-Kent, were arrested and transported to police headquarters. The man faces charges including failure to comply with a release order, possession of stolen property over $5000, and obstructing police. The woman was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000. Both were released to the Ontario Provincial Police with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on July 15, 2024.

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

Police responded to a disturbance on Campbell Street in Chatham, where a 20-year-old Blenheim woman was arrested for assault after a verbal argument escalated into physical violence. She was released with conditions and a court date of July 8, 2024.

MAN ARRESTED FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING

Police officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at Queens Line and Merlin Road in Tilbury East Township. A 28-year-old Chatham man, suspected of impaired driving, was arrested after a witness reported erratic driving. He faces charges of impaired driving and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, and received a 90-day license suspension. His court date is set for June 17, 2024.

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR THEFT

At 9:03 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on a woman reported to be slumped over in a parking lot on St. Clair Street, Chatham. The 51-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was arrested for a previous theft incident and released with a court date of July 8, 2024.

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR BAIL VIOLATIONS

Police officers received a call to respond to a disturbance on Tweedsmuir Avenue West, Chatham. A 29-year-old Chatham woman was arrested for violating bail conditions prohibiting her from attending the address. She faces multiple charges including assault, break and enter, and failing to comply with court orders. She was held pending a bail hearing.

MAN ARRESTED FOR STOLEN VEHICLE

Police responded to Maryknoll Road in Chatham for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered, and the suspect, a 30-year-old Chatham-Kent man, was arrested nearby. He faces numerous charges, including theft and possession of stolen property, and was held pending a bail hearing.

K9 UNIT LOCATES BREAK AND ENTER SUSPECTS

Chatham-Kent Police, assisted by K9 Helix, responded to a break-and-enter at a business on James Street in Wallaceburg. K9 Helix located two suspects inside. A 34-year-old and a 35-year-old male from Wallaceburg were arrested. The 35-year-old was released with a future court date, while the 34-year-old was held pending a bail hearing.

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR MISCHIEF

Police arrested a 27-year-old woman for mischief on Second Street in Chatham after she caused a disturbance while seeking information about a resident’s children. She was released with a future court date.

Chatham-Kent Police urge the public to report any suspicious activities to help maintain community safety.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter