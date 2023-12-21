CK Police Respond to Multiple Incidents, Including Drug Trafficking and Outstanding Warrants

The Chatham-Kent Police remained busy responding to 145 calls for service that resulted in the arrest of five individuals, addressing various issues, including drug trafficking and apprehensions on outstanding warrants.

Police Arrest Woman for Drug Trafficking:

On October 4, 2023, the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act on Park Street in Chatham. A woman was arrested during the operation, facing charges related to the possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to traffic. Released with conditions prohibiting the possession of unlawful drugs, she faced further legal action.

On December 13, 2023, at 3:15 p.m., another search warrant was executed at the woman's residence on King Street West. The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately $33,500 worth of methamphetamine and cocaine, along with a significant amount of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia. The 46-year-old Chatham woman was arrested, facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with an undertaking. She is currently held pending a bail hearing.

Man Arrested for Failing to Comply with Probation Order

On December 13, 2023, at 10:43 a.m., police, acting on information, apprehended a 55-year-old Wallaceburg man at a Chatham location. The man wanted on several warrants for failing to comply with a probation order, now faces charges of uttering threats and failing to comply with a probation order. Released with conditions, he is scheduled for a court appearance on January 15, 2023.

Man Arrested for Failing to Attend Court

At 12:59 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on a 27-year-old Chatham-Kent man observed leaning over the Fifth Street Bridge in Chatham. The man, found under the influence of an unknown substance, was confirmed to have an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court on a possession of stolen property charge. He is held pending a bail hearing, facing charges of failing to attend court and possessing stolen property.

Man Arrested for Intimate Partner Violence

At 10:25 p.m., police responded to Victoria Avenue in Chatham for a disturbance. Through investigation, it was revealed that a 30-year-old Chatham man had assaulted a woman in recent and historical occurrences. The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault. He is held pending a bail hearing.

The Chatham-Kent Police remain committed to maintaining community safety and addressing criminal activities through proactive measures and thorough investigations.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter