CK Police Seek Public Assistance in Break-and-Enter Case, Make Multiple Arrests

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is contacting the public for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a recent break-and-enter incident on December 18, 2023. Between 5:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., two bicycle individuals unlawfully entered a business on Grand Avenue East, Chatham. The suspects made off with various tools, including power tools and welders. Police have released surveillance footage featuring one of the suspects, described as a male wearing a dark-coloured parka with fur on the hood, black shoes with red laces, a dark green hoodie, and a dark-coloured baseball hat.

Man Arrested for Uttering Threats

On December 18, 2023, at 9:52 a.m., police responded to a threat investigation at a business on Murray Street in Wallaceburg. A 50-year-old Chatham man was identified for posting online threats to burn down the business. The individual voluntarily surrendered to police at 11:11 a.m., was charged with uttering threats, was released with conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court on January 22, 2024.

Man Arrested for Failing to Comply with Release Conditions

A 20-year-old Chatham man, previously charged with assault, uttering threats, and mischief on December 6, 2023, was arrested on December 19, 2023. Police received information that the man had breached release conditions by attempting to contact the victim. Located and arrested on King Street East, the man faces charges of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Man Arrested for Assault

Following an assault investigation in Chatham Township that began on November 28, 2023, a 41-year-old Chatham Township man turned himself into police on December 19, 2023. The man faces four counts of assaulting his teenage son between June and September 2023. Released with conditions, he is scheduled to appear in court on January 22, 2024.

Man Arrested for Failing to Attend Court

A 23-year-old Wallaceburg man, facing charges and required to appear in court on November 24, 2023, turned himself in to police on December 19, 2023. The charges include two counts of failing to attend court, three counts of obstructing a peace officer, and 12 counts of failing to comply with a probation order. The individual is currently held pending a bail hearing.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter