CLA looking for public's support through 5ToSurvive campaign

Now that Ontario is in the middle of budget season, Community Living Algoma representatives are asking the public to help them, and other developmental service agencies across the province, secure a five per cent boost in base funding.

CLA is hoping to facilitate this change through the 5ToSurvive campaign, which has garnered over 6,870 signatures since Community Living Ontario launched it back in November.

The campaign's ultimate goal is to collect 10,000 signatures, which will be used to pressure the provincial government to commit to this funding.

According to CLA executive director John Policicchio, Ontario's developmental service agencies desperately need this five per cent increase to push back against the economic factors that are making day-to-day operations extremely difficult.

"Utility costs have increased dramatically, gasoline for the vehicles has increased dramatically, groceries are outrageous, but we have not seen funding increases to (compensate) for that," Policicchio said in a recent interview with The Sault Star.

"The sector's only received a net 3.9 per cent base funding increase over the last 30 years," he added.

Policicchio went on to say that a province-wide five per cent boost in core funding would net CLA an additional $1.25 million each year.

The executive director said this extra money would be put towards securing resources and paying bills, thereby ensuring that the agency doesn't have to roll back any of its services.

CLA currently assists over 900 people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Algoma District, with offices in Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, Hornepayne and Elliot Lake.

The agency's operational structure has changed in recent years, since its primary focus has shifted away from running centralized group homes to providing care to clients in private residences.

Despite staying afloat throughout these major changes, including all the interruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Policicchio said CLA's resources are being stretched as far as they can go.

Story continues

Without this proposed five per cent jump in core funding, Policicchio fears that CLA would be forced to initiate significant staff layoffs and a massive reduction in services a year from now.

While he's already talked to local elected representatives about this issue, including MPPs Ross Romano and Michael Mantha, Policicchio believes garnering public support through the 5ToSurvive campaign is another important part of this province-wide lobbying campaign.

"This is a sector that has not barked. We have not made a lot of noise over the years," he said.

"We really didn't focus on any lobbying campaign. We just tried to manage with the resources we had. But we are at the breaking point right now."

Anyone looking to lend their support to the 5ToSurvive campaign can sign up through Community Living Ontario's official website.

kdarbyson@postmedia.com

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government

Kyle Darbyson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star