Claim made for £177m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has come forward to claim the £177 million jackpot from Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw, which will make them the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time.

The claim will now go through a validation process and, if confirmed, the prize will be paid at an appointment with one of the National Lottery’s winners’ advisers.

The ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news with the world.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “We are delighted that we have received a claim and will now ensure the ticket-holder gets all the support they need.

“This is a truly amazing win, and we will focus on guiding them through the process and helping them to start to enjoy their life-changing win.

“The team here has huge experience of guiding all of our lucky National Lottery winners through the first steps in their journey of embracing their win.”

The winner is now wealthier than former One Direction singer Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who are both worth £175 million, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

On July 19 2022, an anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million.

Tuesday’s winner is just behind Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, who won a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.