Claims that Palestinians are staging videos of their injuries are, once again, proved false

Pro-Israel propaganda sites have been increasingly claiming that videos showing the wounded or injured in Gaza are actually products of "Pallywood" or scenes staged to drum up sympathy for the Palestinians. These campaigns regularly resurface a video that they say offers proof of Palestinians staging a hospital scene. However, the actual video was filmed during a film shoot in Morocco.

If you only have a minute:

A video showing a camera crew filming a man on a stretcher, who then gets up and walks away once the filming stops, has been shared online by people who say it is proof that the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been staging their injuries.

It turns out that this video was actually filmed on a Moroccan film set. It was posted on Instagram on October 30, 2023 by one of the actors.

The fact-check, in detail

The video shows a crew of camera men filming a man on a stretcher. When they finish, the man stands up – clearly uninjured. The video has been circulated online by French-language pro-Israel accounts since December, at least.

This video has also been doing the rounds of Arab and English-speaking communities on X and on Instagram since early March.

In the comments sections, a number of people accused Doniazalle of providing fodder for the pro-Israel accounts who have been spreading rumours about Pallywood, that Palestinians are staging videos of their deaths and injuries.

Under his Instagram post, the actor said that his video “had nothing to do with Gaza” and that he acted in and directed this film.



Read more on The Observers - France 24