Claire Hanna MP seeking election as SDLP leader

The South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna has confirmed she is seeking to become the next leader of the SDLP.

The move is not a surprise after she was endorsed by both the outgoing leader Colum Eastwood and the party’s Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole.

In a statement she recognised the party is in a “challenging” period.

The SDLP, she said, “must have the humility to recognise that we have to work harder to resonate with people and earn future electoral success”.

Ms Hanna was recently re-elected as the MP for Belfast South and Mid Down with a majority of more than 12,000 votes.

Her family is steeped in SDLP history.

Her father is a former general secretary of the party and her mother served in the Stormont Executive.