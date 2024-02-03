Clapham chemical attack latest: Footage of police raid in hunt for suspect released

Police search east London for Abdul Ezedi as manhunt enters third day

New footage has been released of police raiding a house in the hunt for the suspected chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi.

Footage shows officers entering the residence in Newcastle and moving from room to room searching for Ezedi.

The Met said it had received “dozens of calls” and reports of “possible sightings” in relation to the investigation as it issued a fresh appeal for information.

Searches of five addresses in east London and Newcastle revealed empty containers with corrosive warnings on the labels. Forensic tests are now underway to see if the substances match those used in Wednesday’s attack in Clapham.

Commander Jon Savell said: “We have received dozens of calls with information, including possible sightings, and every single piece of information has been recorded and forms part of our ongoing investigation.”

Victim remains in critical condition

The 31-year-old woman who was the victim of the Clapham attack was known to the suspect Abdul Ezedi.

In the latest update on Saturday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said she remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

No known sightings since Wednesday

Police have tracked Ezedi’s movements throughout Wednesday in the lead up to and immediate aftermath of the Clapham attack.

But there are no confirmed sightings since 9pm on Wednesday, when he boarded a Victoria Line underground train travelling southbound.

He has now been on the run for three days.

New Met Police statement

The Metropolitan Police has issued a new statement as part of a fresh appeal in the search for suspected chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi.

Commander Jon Savell said:

“Abdul Ezedi was last seen at King’s Cross Underground Station at 21:00hrs on Wednesday, 31 January, where he boarded a Victoria Line train travelling southbound. “The police investigation to establish his subsequent movements and ultimately locate him is continuing at pace. “I want to thank everyone who has contacted police to share what they know. “We have received dozens of calls with information, including possible sightings, and every single piece of information has been recorded and forms part of our ongoing investigation. “I can assure the public that my colleagues and I are fully committed to using every available tool and tactic for as long as it takes to find Abdul Ezedi. “I am today urging the public to remain vigilant and to contact police immediately if they may have seen Ezedi or have information about him. “I would also like to reiterate that if you see Ezedi, you should call 999 immediately. He should NOT be approached.”

Metropolitan Police discover corrosive substance in search for chemical attacker Abdule Ezedi

Recap: Significant and important discoveries following house searches

Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell yesterday said five searches conducted in east London and Newcastle had revealed “significant and important pieces of evidence which will help with the investigation”.

Two empty containers labelled with corrosive warnings are now being tested to see if they are the same as the substance used during the attack.

Royal Navy helicopter thought to be assisting in the search for Abdul Ezedi flying over Hampstead Heath

A Royal Navy helicopter thought to be assisting in the search for Abdul Ezedi seen flying over Hampstead Heath on Saturday - JOAL

Ezedi's time in the UK

Here is a timeline of events in Abdul Ezedi’s life since he entered the UK.

2016 – Ezedi arrives in the UK illegally in the back of a lorry said his life would be in danger if he was returned to his Afghanistan

2018 – He was convicted of sexual offences at Newcastle Crown Court for sexual assault/exposure offence

2020 – Ezedi is discharged from probation supervision after finishing his unpaid work order

2020-2021 – He was granted asylum on his third application after claiming he had converted to Christianity

January 31 2024 – Ezedi is suspected of carrying out chemical attack on a mother and two children

Helicopter circling Hampstead Heath north London

As the manhunt continues, a Royal Air Force helicopter believed to be helping in the hunt for Ezedi was pictured circling the Hampstead Heath in north London on Saturday.

Photographs showed the crew scouring the landscape from the cockpit of the helicopter as walkers looked on.

It came as new footage emerged of police raiding the addresses in east London on Friday morning, with 120 officers, including specialist units and the Territorial Support Group, deployed.

In one video, police raid a home and tell residents: “Basically we’re here because we are looking for someone... but it’s not safe for you to be in here.”

An officer later asks: ‘Have you seen anyone with an injured eye at all?’

On being asked why there were officers in Hazmat suits, officers reply “There’s a hazard in there that we have to be aware of.”

Recap: Ezedi's movements

Abdul Ezedi at King's Cross Underground Station

Police released images of Abdul Ezedi on Friday at Kings Cross underground tube station. This is the suspected chemical attacker’s last known sighting.

Abdul Ezedi at King's Cross Underground Station

Timeline of Ezedi’s movements on Wednesday

Here is a timeline of Ezedi’s movements on Wednesday, the day of the chemical attack.

12.15am – Ezedi’s vehicle is seen in Newcastle

6.30am – His vehicle is then seen traveling into Tooting, London

4.30pm – A further sighting of his vehicle is confirmed in Croydon

7pm – He is then seen driving in Streatham

7.25pm – Attack takes place in Lessar Avenue, before Ezedi makes off in his vehicle which crashes nearby. He leaves the car and runs off

7.33pm – Ezedi boards a train at Clapham South Tube Station

7.59pm – He is then seen leaving that train at King’s Cross Tube Station

8.42pm – He is then seen on CCTV leaving Tesco at 21 Caledonian Rd, London N1 9DX. He exits and turns right

9pm - Ezedi enters King’s Cross Tube Station and boards a Victoria Line tube Southbound

Telegraph view: Asylum failures shame and endanger Britain

Britain has a long and noble history of offering shelter and sanctuary to the genuinely persecuted.

This record, and our asylum system, should be something we take pride in.

It is increasingly obvious, however, that something has gone badly wrong. Nowhere is this clearer than in the case of the Clapham attack suspect Abdul Shokoor Ezedi.

Read the full article here.

Mother of two 'very poorly', say police

The mother of two, believed to have been in a relationship with Ezedi, was attacked with a corrosive alkaline substance and remains “very poorly”.

The 31-year-old is sedated in hospital and her injuries are thought to be “life-changing”, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police said injuries to her daughters, aged three and eight, are “not likely to be life-changing”.

Newcastle shopkeeper says Ezedi's English is poor

A Newcastle shopkeeper said Ezedi’s English was “poor”, but he was known to keep up contact with relatives in Afghanistan.

Ezedi is thought to have topped up a pay-as-you go phone before travelling to Newcastle.

Police can often trace fugitives through triangulation of mobile phone cell site data to pinpoint where a device is. However, the purchase of a pay as you go non-contract mobile phone does not require a proof of identity and can be far harder for police to track.

The devices are often used by county lines criminal gangs to run drug dealing operations because non-contract mobile phones cannot easily be traced by police.

Ezedi’s use of a contract free phone means he could be getting support from friends or relatives in Afghanistan, helping him stay one step ahead of police.

Suspected chemical attacker topped up phone before trip to Newcastle

A shopkeeper in Newcastle, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Ezedi visited his shop to load credit onto his mobile phone shortly before he travelled to London in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“He loaded money for international calls a few days ago,” the Iranian owner of a shop that sells credit for mobile phones in Byker said on Saturday.

“He regularly bought credit for his phone. It was not a contract phone, so he needed pay as you go credits to make international calls. I think he was making calls beach to his native Afghanistan.”

Ezedi being helped by relatives

Abdul Ezedi is being helped by relatives in Afghanistan, a friend told the Sunday Telegraph.

Ezedi topped up an international pay-as-you-go mobile phone in Newcastle shortly before he travelled to London where he attacked a woman and her two children on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old man, originally from Afghanistan, had visited a shop in the east end Byker area of Newcastle near where he was living in a hostel for the homeless.

Ezedi did not convert to Catholicism, says Church leaders

Catholic Church leaders in Newcastle have said they do not believe Ezedi converted to Catholicism before he was granted asylum.

His application to remain in the UK was approved by an immigration judge in 2021 or 2022 after he claimed that he had converted to Christianity and would be persecuted if he was returned to Afghanistan.

Sources told the Telegraph said they had “found no evidence” that Ezedi had used its churches to convert - although he had been given help by a Catholic charity in Newcastle in the form of food, clothes and toiletries.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle said: “Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with the victims of this appalling attack in south London.

“We can confirm that Abdul Shakoor Ezedi visited our diocesan Justice and Peace Refugee Project, a charitable venture which assists a wide range of people who come to us in need.

“We are in the process of checking if this individual was received into the Catholic faith in any of our parishes, and have so far found nothing to support that. We are also investigating whether he was helped in other ways. The Diocese will assist the police investigations in any way we can.”

'Never witnessed anything so horrific in my life'

A Clapham resident who suffered injuries owing to the chemical attack on Wednesday said she has “never witnessed anything so horrific in my life”.

The bystander said she was the first person to call police after hearing screams on Wednesday.

Rachael, who chose to withhold her surname, told The Times: “The screaming was so intense, it sounded like something serious was going on out there. That made me go outside.

“Initially I thought it was a car crash. But then I did see the man take the [youngest] child out [of the car] and I saw him throw the child — and just run off down the road. I called the police and an ambulance.

“I realised that the mum, her entire face was covered with the liquid and I knew it was some sort of acid or something.”

Officers call for Azedi to hand himself in

Officers have called for the 35-year-old from the Newcastle area, who is described as having very “significant injuries to the right side of his face”, to hand himself in after going on the run following Wednesday’s attack in Clapham, south London.

A 31-year-old mother, believed to be known to Ezedi, was attacked with a corrosive alkaline substance and remains “very poorly” and sedated in hospital, with her injuries thought to be “life-changing”.

Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell told reporters outside Scotland Yard on Friday that “significant and important pieces of evidence” were recovered in searches carried out in east London and Newcastle on Thursday night.

What happened yesterday

Here is what we learned yesterday:

The suspect was twice denied asylum in the UK before being allowed to stay after claiming he had converted to Christianity

Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister, has said that he expects the Home Secretary to carry out a “detailed review” of how Abdul Ezedi was granted asylum

Staff at the Byker butcher shop in the east of Newcastle, where Ezedi bought Halal meat, said they were “horrified” that he had been connected to the attack because he was a “good Muslim”

Rishi Sunak does not think “foreign criminals should be able to stay” in the UK

Abdul Ezedi was placed on Sex Offenders Register for 10 years

Church of England says it is role of Home Office to “vet asylum seekers”

Commander Jon Savell says mother’s injuries expected to be “life-changing”

The suspect was last seen on the Victoria line

Recap: Suspect last seen on Victoria tube line

Abdul Ezedi was last seen on a Victoria Line tube heading south, police said.

He was captured on CCTV at King’s Cross Underground Station at 9pm on Wednesday around an hour and a half after the attack in Clapham, in which a woman and her two children were sprayed with a corrosive substance.

Clapham attacker should have had asylum claim refused under Home Office rules

The Afghan refugee suspected of a chemical attack on a family in Clapham, south-west London, should not have been granted asylum, according to Home Office rules.

Abdul Ezedi’s 2018 conviction for a sexual assault in Newcastle, and his consequent inclusion on the sex offenders register, should have barred him from asylum.

But his application was approved by an immigration judge on his third appeal after he claimed he had converted to Christianity and would be persecuted if returned to Afghanistan.

Read the full story here.

Clapham chemical attack suspect ‘a good Muslim’ despite claim to have converted to Christianity

The Clapham chemical attack suspect was a “good Muslim” despite claiming he had converted to Christianity to claim asylum in the UK, friends have told The Telegraph.

Abdul Shakoor Ezedi, 35, told a shopkeeper at his favourite Middle Eastern speciality food store, where he bought Halal meat, that he planned to return to Afghanistan one day “to find a wife”.

The evidence he remained a devout Muslim raises serious questions about the role played by Christian faith leaders in aiding his successful asylum claim.

Read the full story here.

Police storm hostel in Leyton

Officers wearing gas masks, blue chemical suits and carrying shields stormed the YMCA-run hostel in Leyton, east London, where Ezedi’s brother Hassan lives.

Another resident there, 20-year-old Kami Bowden, said: “It was scary because the police had Tasers in their hands.

“They were shouting quite loudly. We could hear them smacking on my door.

“Quite frankly I was crapping myself. They told me to walk backwards out of the room with my hands on my head.

“They took us to the other side of the road and said it wasn’t safe to be in the premises.”

Pictured: Officers search east London

Police search east London for evidence related to Clapham chemical attack - UKNIP

Significant police operation in east London as part of Abdul Ezedi search

'I'd turn him in for what he did', says Ezedi's brother

The younger brother of chemical attack fugitive Abdul Ezedi has said he would not hesitate to hand him over to police.

Hassan Ezedi, 21, spoke after riot squad police officers in hazmat suits raided his East London home at 2am on Friday in the search for his 35-year-old brother.

Urging his brother to give himself up Hassan said: “If I knew where he was, I’d turn him in for what he did. I don’t know if he’s alive or where he is now.”

He added: “I saw him briefly last week. He wasn’t living with me. He was in Newcastle.”

Good morning and welcome

Good morning and welcome to The Telegraph’s live coverage of the manhunt for suspected chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi.

Ezedi, who is said to have “significant injuries to the right side of his face” has been urged to hand himself in following Wednesday’s attack in Clapham, south London.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates.