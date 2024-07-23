Clapham chemical attacker killed himself just four hours after assault, inquest hears

The Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Shahpour Ezedi drowned himself in the River Thames only hours after he doused a mother-of-two with a corrosive liquid, an inquest heard.

Ezedi, a 35-year-old Afghan national living in Newcastle, took his own life when he threw himself off London’s Chelsea Bridge on January 31st at around 11:30pm.

Only four hours earlier, he had attacked his former girlfriend with an alkaline substance, leaving her blind in one eye, and threw her three-year-old daughter to the ground repeatedly.

Her other child was also splashed by the liquid during the attack at 7:30pm in south London.

In total, 12 people, including police officers, were injured on Lessar Avenue, a residential road next to Clapham Common.

Ezedi had been convicted of sex offences in Newcastle in 2018

Coroner Mary Hassell, senior coroner for inner north London, gave a verdict of suicide at Poplar Coroners Court on Tuesday morning.

The inquest heard that Ezedi’s body had been in the River Thames for nearly three weeks before it was eventually retrieved by marine police on February 19.

No family members of Ezedi were present in court during the hour-long hearing.

Toxicological examinations found that Ezedi had not been intoxicated during the attack.

A post-mortem examination, conducted two days after Ezedi’s body was retrieved, gave a probable cause of drowning and that no evidence of deep chemical burns were found on his body.

Dr Katie Senior, a GP from Thornfield Medical Group, in a statement read out at the inquest, said that Ezedi had been diagnosed with depression in 2020 and that he had struggled with sleeping.

However, he had not been in contact with mental health or psychological services before the attack.

Mr Matthew Christopher, a toxicologist, said in a statement that a relatively low presence of alcohol was found in his body during examinations of blood and urine samples on May 9,but that this was likely caused by natural fermentation in the body.

“Mr Ezedi would not have been intoxicated at the time of his death, no other drugs were found,” the statement said. Dr Robert Charles Chapman, a Home Office registered forensic pathologist, listed a probable cause of drowning.

Detective Sergeant Christina Clayton, from the Metropolitan Police, said that officers had identified Ezedi as the initial suspect because he was registered as the owner of the car which he had used to drive down from Newcastle to London in the early hours and was later at the scene of the attack.

Officers used CCTV footage to track Ezedi’s movements during the four-hour period from Lessar Road to Chelsea Bridge, albeit not continuously, she said.

DS Clayton told the inquest that her team were informed on February 9 that CCTV footage had placed Ezedi at Chelsea Bridge on 31st January.

Asked whether there were any immediate steps taken to retrieve his body, she replied: “Yes in a way, we were informed that marine police units had gone into the Thames and they do what they can but really there is not a lot they can do for a body that has gone into the river.

She told the court it was a “case of waiting for the body to rise”.

DS Clayton confirmed there had been no sightings of Ezedi between January 31st and February 19.

An examination of Ezedi’s phone, recovered elsewhere, found that he had made no indications of planning to take his own life.

Coroner Hassell concluded: “Given all of the circumstances including what happened earlier in the day I think that it is likely that he jumped into the water and I think it likely that he did so with the intention of ending his life.

“I am wholly satisfied that no other person was involved and that he entered the water alone. I am satisfied on the balance of probability that he entered the water intending to take his own life

“A determination of suicide is the appropriate determination.”

Following the attack it emerged that Ezedi had successfully secured asylum in the UK despite being a convicted sex offender and Home Office officials believing his conversion to Christianity was fake.

Ezedi had been convicted of sex offences in Newcastle in 2018, but was allowed to remain in the country because the sentence did not reach the threshold for deportation.