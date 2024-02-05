Clapham chemical attacker ‘may be dead’ after disappearing near Thames

Abdul Ezedi was captured on CCTV crossing Southwark Bridge just two hours after allegedly attacking a woman and her two children

An Afghan asylum seeker suspected of carrying out a chemical attack in Clapham may be dead after last being seen near Southwark Bridge, police have said.

Abdul Ezedi was captured on CCTV close to the River Thames two hours after attacking a 31-year-old woman and her two children, aged three and eight, with an alkaline substance and attempting to run them over before fleeing.

On Monday, Scotland Yard revealed that a 22-year-old man had been arrested and bailed on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Despite the raid, which took place in the early hours in London, officers did not rule out the possibility Ezedi may now be dead.

The last known sighting of the 35-year-old was on Southwark Bridge at 9.50pm on Wednesday after he left Tower Hill Tube station and crossed the river, detectives said.

Commander Jon Savell said that Ezedi could have come to harm.

He said: “I think it is realistic to understand that the fact no one has seen him recently and he has not been spotted by anyone either means he has come to harm and is yet to be found, or someone is looking after him and he has not been outside for some time. Those are the obvious two hypotheses.”

Counter-terror officers have been drafted in to scour hundreds of hours of CCTV in the search for Ezedi, who travelled down from Newcastle to carry out the attack.

He allegedly escaped the attack by fleeing onto the Tube network where he used his bank card to travel across London.

He last used the card on Wednesday and he has not been seen since, the force said, as it provided an update on the “painstaking” operation which detectives likened in scale to a murder investigation, or terrorist attack.

Abdul Ezedi has not been seen since the last sighting of him near Southwark Bridge - Met Police

The manhunt entered its fifth day on Monday, with a £20,000 reward for anyone with information leading to Ezedi’s arrest.

More than 200 calls have been received from the public with potential sightings but they have since been discounted.

Det Supt Rick Sewart said the investigation had been made more difficult by the fact Ezedi did not have his phone with him.

He said: “It is always more difficult to crack a manhunt when [the suspect] doesn’t have their mobile phone on them.

“If we are in a situation whereby he is being held at one specific address, that clearly could last for several weeks if he is being fed and watered by somebody and wants to lie low.”

Officers recovered the device from the white Hyundai he allegedly used in the attack and said it was “subject to ongoing forensic examination”.

It also emerged that Ezedi was not the father of the two children who were injured in the attack. Detectives have been unable to establish the extent of his relationship with the mother.

Children have been discharged

The woman, who is said to live in London, is still in a critical condition and may lose the sight in her right eye. Her children have now been discharged.

It is understood that the woman is also Afghan but it is not known when she travelled to the UK.

Ezedi was convicted of sex offences in 2018 in Newcastle but was allowed to remain in the country because the sentence was not severe enough to reach the threshold for deportation.

He was twice refused asylum before being granted leave to remain in 2021 or 2022 after a priest vouched for his conversion to Christianity and argued he was “wholly committed” to his new religion.

Foreign national offenders only qualify for deportation if they are sentenced to – or have served – an immediate custodial sentence of 12 months or more under Home Office rules.

Detectives described Ezedi as a “very dangerous offender” who had caused “horrific injuries to a mother which will have a life changing impact on her and her children”.

Police said that on the day of the attack Ezedi left Newcastle in the early hours of Wednesday and travelled south to London, and was in the Tooting area by around 6.30am.

His car was seen again in Croydon, south London, at around 4.30pm and by 7pm he was in Streatham.

At 7.25pm he launched the attack before attempting to drive away from the scene, crashing into a stationary vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Minutes later he boarded a Tube train at Clapham South station and by 8pm he was at King’s Cross station.

He was caught on CCTV at 9.33pm at Tower Hill Underground station in east London before the final sighting on Southwark Bridge.

06:14 PM GMT

22-year-old assisted on suspicion of assisting offender

Detectives hunting for the chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi have arrested and bailed a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Investigators are trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV and have tracked Ezedi’s movements on the Tube network via his bank card, with the latest sighting now on Southwark Bridge at 9.50pm on Wednesday.

The last confirmed time that he used his bank card was on Wednesday, police said.

Counter-terrorism officers are helping sift through CCTV as part of the massive manhunt following the horror attack in Clapham, south London.

A 31-year-old woman may lose the sight in her right eye after the attack while her daughters, aged eight and three, were also hurt but have since been discharged from hospital.

05:27 PM GMT

The Clapham chemical attack suspect was captured on CCTV grinning as he shopped for groceries just a day before the alleged assault, The Telegraph can reveal.

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, 35, can be seen smiling at the shopkeeper as he bought two-and-a-half dozen eggs with cash at a specialist Middle Eastern food store on Byker Road, near where he lived in the east end of Newcastle.

The footage, captured on Tuesday lunchtime, has been obtained by The Telegraph and given to the Metropolitan Police.

The following day he drove to London where he is alleged to have attacked a woman and two children with a corrosive chemical in Clapham, south west London.

04:34 PM GMT

Ezedi could be using the gang that smuggled him into the UK to evade arrest

Abdul Ezedi could be using the same gang that smuggled him into the UK to evade arrest, according to reports.

Peter Bleksley, a former undercover detective, said he thinks it is odd that Ezedi’s movements beyond Wednesday are not known.

He told MailOnline: “Don’t forget that Ezedi is a man who has a history of evading detection by the authorities, having smuggled himself into the UK from Afghanistan.

“He has already smuggled himself into the country, could he do the same in leaving the UK?”

Mr Bleksley added: “He may be using something like a burqa or niqab to hide it - it’s a tactic that’s been used before.”

03:48 PM GMT

Recap: Abdul Ezedi pictured on Wednesday at King’s Cross Underground

Abdul Ezedi at King's Cross Underground Station on Wednesday

02:52 PM GMT

Forty barge migrants convert to Christianity

Forty asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm barge are converting to Christianity amid growing fears that migrants are claiming to have changed their religion in order to stay in the country.

Nearly one in seven of the 300 migrants on the barge in Portland, Dorset, are attending churches under the supervision of local faith leaders, according to a church elder.

The disclosure comes amid a growing row over the role of UK churches in supporting the conversion to Christianity of migrants including Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, the suspected Clapham chemical attacker.

02:41 PM GMT

Met launches fresh appeal on social media

The Metropolitan Police has launched a further appeal on social media as part of its efforts to find Abdul Ezedi.

Ezedi is wanted in connection with the chemical attack in Clapham on Wednesday.

The Afghan national, who is described as having very “significant injuries to the right side of his face”, is seen on footage featured in the tweet.

Security images capture him holding a bottle of water in Tescos before leaving the supermarket.

Urgent Appeal - Can you help police locate Abdul Ezedi? £20,000 Reward.



Abdul Ezedi is wanted in connection with an attack in Clapham which left a woman critically injured.



02:24 PM GMT

Police raid property in Newcastle

Footage released on Saturday shows officers entering a residence in Newcastle and moving from room to room searching for Ezedi.

The Met said it had received “dozens of calls” and reports of “possible sightings” in relation to the investigation as it issued a fresh appeal for information.

Searches of five addresses in east London and Newcastle revealed empty containers with corrosive warnings on the labels.

01:56 PM GMT

Sunak dodges questions over immigration ‘loophole’

Rishi Sunak has dodged questions on whether the Government should close a “loophole” in the immigration system following reports asylum seekers are converting to Christianity to secure leave to remain in Britain.

Asked whether changes need to be made, the Prime Minister said: “I’ve been very clear that, when it comes to illegal migrants, we need to have a system where someone who comes here illegally should not be able to stay.”

He added: “That’s why the Rwanda scheme is so important, and that’s why I’m determined to get it through Parliament and get it up and running, because, when we can have that deterrent working, people coming here illegally not able to stay, that’s how, long term, we’ll be able to grip this problem.”

Asked whether there is a “loophole” that needs to be closed, he said: “More generally I’ve tightened up the system every which way I can, but fundamentally this is just about fairness. People coming here illegally at that point shouldn’t be able to stay.”

01:05 PM GMT

Met confirm substances used in attack

Officers confirmed yesterday the substances used in the attack was either liquid sodium hydroxide or liquid sodium carbonate, which are used in detergents and to make soaps, while sodium hydroxide is also used in drain cleaners.

On Saturday they released pictures of chemicals they had discovered as part of the investigation.

Met released pictures of corrosive substance found during investigation - Metropolitan Police

12:30 PM GMT

Recap: Abdul Ezedi's movements on Wednesday

Here is a list of Abdul Ezedi’s last known movements.

12.15am – Ezedi’s vehicle is seen in Newcastle

6.30am – His car is then seen travelling into Tooting, London

4.30pm – A further sighting of his vehicle in Croydon is confirmed

7pm – He is then seen driving in Streatham

7.25pm – Attack takes place in Lessar Avenue, Clapham

7.33pm – Ezedi boards a train at Clapham South Tube Station

7.59pm – He is then seen leaving that train at King’s Cross Tube Station

8.42pm – He is then seen on CCTV leaving Tesco on Caledonian Road. He exits and turns right

9pm – Ezedi enters King’s Cross Tube Station and boards a Victoria Line Southbound tube

9.33pm – Ezedi was seen at Tower Hill Tube Station, yards from the Tower of London

12:06 PM GMT

Ezedi’s movements

12:02 PM GMT

Afghan charity calls for Ezedi to hand himself in

Darius Nasimi, a spokesman for the charity the Afghanistan & Central Asian Association, said Ezedi should go to police “immediately”.

He said: “Abdul, I am speaking directly to you. I want you to go straight to a police station immediately. You have a serious injury that needs to be seen to but, more importantly, you must do the right thing and hand yourself in to police.

“This has gone on for long enough. You can contact the charity if you wish and we can speak to you, and work together so that you can help the police with their enquiries.

“Abdul, please contact us as soon as you can, call 999, or go to a police station.”

11:41 AM GMT

Ezedi ‘slammed girl to the ground’ during Clapham attack

Abdul Ezedi “slammed a three year old girl to the ground like a wrestler” during the Clapham chemical attack, a witness has claimed.

Ezedi, 35, has been at the centre of a nationwide manhunt since Wednesday following an attack on a 31-year-old woman and her two children, aged eight and three. Twelve people, including police officers, were injured as a result of the incident on Lessar Avenue, a residential road next to Clapham Common in south London.

A woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she witnessed Ezedi drag a child from a car before slamming her on the ground twice and running off.

“The suspect slammed what I thought was a car seat or a bag to the floor after jumping from a white car,” she told the BBC. “The sound, the thud, the scream, that’s when I realised it was a little girl being slammed to the ground, like a WWF wrestling move.”

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attacks and conducted raids as part of efforts to find the suspect.

11:35 AM GMT

Gillian Keegan questioned over Abdul Ezedi comments

‘It is an issue of asylum.’

‘If you’d had the law in place when he was placed on the sexual offenders register he would’ve been out of here.’

@NickFerrariLBC questions cabinet minister Gillian Keegan on chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi's asylum seeker status. pic.twitter.com/omvWhGRKho — LBC (@LBC) February 5, 2024

10:55 AM GMT

Offer of reward may not work

A former counter-terrorism officer said he doesn’t think the £20,000 reward offered by the Metropolitan Police will be an effective tool to help catch Abdul Ezedi.

Nick Aldworth, told BBC Radio 4 that he was not “actually sure” rewards were a useful device for law enforcement. “I don’t know how many Crimestoppers and others pay out,” he said.

“But they are an encouragement and they do keep it in the view of the media.

“The police are very reliant on the media to keep these sorts of cases high profile.”

09:52 AM GMT

Scotland Yard released footage of Ezedi since attack

09:21 AM GMT

Last known sighting

Detectives on Sunday said Ezedi’s last known sighting was at Tower Hill station in east London late on Wednesday evening.

He was spotted at the station, yards from the Tower of London, at 9.33pm, having taken a train from Victoria.

08:40 AM GMT

A man runs from the scene of Clapham chemical attack

08:39 AM GMT

Suspected chemical attacker's movements

08:37 AM GMT

Met has ‘very good sense’ of where Ezedi is

Asked if the Met Police would now have a precise location of Ezedi’s whereabouts, Nick Aldworth, a former national counter-terrorism coordinator, said: “I think they’ll have a very good sense of what area he’s in.

“What you can’t discount of course is that he has been picked up by an ally and moved somewhere else, perhaps in a vehicle.

“The reason they’ve offered a £20,000 reward is usually because there’s a sense that somebody inside the community might well be harbouring this individual.”

08:35 AM GMT

Ezedi could have taken own life or be hiding with ally

Ezedi could be staying hidden with the help of an ally or have taken his own life, a former senior police officer has said.

Nick Aldworth, a former national counter-terrorism coordinator, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think if we’ve not seen or heard from him in the the last couple of days, which appears to be the case, he’s gone to ground, possibly supported by somebody... or it’s not unlikely or improbable that he may have taken his own life. There is therefore a body to be found somewhere.”

Mr Aldworth said the force would be tracking Ezedi’s movements through public cameras, which had been a “very effective” method in previous cases.



08:33 AM GMT

Nationality and Borders Bill would have seen Ezedi detained and deported

Chris Heaton-Harris has insisted Abdul Ezedi would have been detained and deported if the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill had been in place.

Asked whether he agreed with his colleague Gillian Keegan’s remark that the focus around the alkali attack is “not really about asylum,” he told LBC: “We know as a Government we need to tighten those (powers) further and that’s what we’re trying to do with our Rwanda Bill.

“This was an unbelievably tragic occurrence. Everybody that I know has been completely shocked by it. But we’ve tightened our laws since and he would not be here had we had the Nationality and Borders Bill in place and he’d been detained and deported properly.”

08:29 AM GMT

Welcome to The Telegraph’s live coverage of the Clapham chemical attack manhunt.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates.