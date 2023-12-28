Clare Balding is right – TV is full of overwhelmingly average presenters

Clare Balding: 'There are a lot of average men who are in jobs that they get rewarded supremely well for' - BBC

Clare Balding has never been afraid to say what she sees. Her talent for it has been the engine of a fine broadcasting career, which has taken her from describing the Grand National to the Olympics and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

This week, the presenter has turned on her colleagues. In an interview with the Walking the Dog podcast, Balding complained that television was filled with “average men”.

“I like men and I like working with them, but I’ve worked with enough to know that there are a lot of average men who are in jobs that they get rewarded supremely well for,” she said, “and it just seems to me that women are either in the exceptional bracket, or they’ve got the menial tasks where they’re being massively underpaid.”

It is hardly the first time this has been observed: overpromoted average men are the cornerstone of British comedy, but it is interesting to see Balding stick her head above the parapet. If I were at her point in her career, I would be looking forward to slowly becoming average myself and hoping my celebrity meant nobody noticed.

She added that the true marker of equality would be when women were allowed to be average too, although she conceded that it was a difficult message to send out. “I don’t know how one fights for it – the right to be average,” she said. “It’s not really a slogan that works.”

Clare Balding on Good Morning Britain this month - Shutterstock

Evidently she has not flown British Airways for a while, but she is quite right. It is important for all demographics to see themselves represented by bog average specimens. It would be depressing to watch television and see only people who had obviously excelled from every pore since they were children. You want a bit of relatability: presenters who make you think that if you exerted yourself for a few hours, you too could be paid several hundred grand a year to chat about Andy Murray’s back problems.

Luckily as a middle-class white man, I have never had any shortage of average role models. I remember sitting agog in front of Channel 4’s Gazzetta Football Italia, marvelling at the presenter James Richardson’s gig, which involved sitting in various piazzas with a latte, pointing at Italian newspapers before launching into the highlights. Later, Adrian Chiles took things one step further, proving that you could have a lucrative career out of acting surprised every time you found yourself on television.

For now, presenters in traditional broadcasting roles still have a faint protective aura around them: that feeling, so beautifully skewered by Alan Partridge, that simply being on television confers some special quality on the individual. But this illusion is being dispelled. Social media and YouTube are awash with brilliant, funny, individual presenters, whose success is measured not in winning over a camarilla of old white men, but in pure viewership.

Football tactics specialists on YouTube are embarrassing established pundits with their depth of insight. The next Graham Norton or Michael McIntyre or Clare Balding is as likely to be a podcaster or a YouTuber – think of Elizabeth Day, or KSI, or Amelia Dimoldenberg – as it is someone who has come up through the traditional channels. The question is whether they will want to, given the greater freedom – and revenue – possibilities of the new formats.

In one sense Balding shouldn’t worry: these are the twilight years of the average men on television. But they are also the twilight years of television as we know it.

