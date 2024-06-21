Clark is a Class Act

Karley Clark is the recipient of the 2024 Strathmore Times Class Act award at Strathmore High School.

She, along with many of her peers and classmates, were recognized for their respective achievements during the SHS award ceremony, which took place June 6.

“I was definitely very happy and quite proud of myself – it definitely felt good,” said Clark. “I think just knowing that my parents did the same thing, and lots of my friends are going through the same thing, and hopefully getting a good job in the future that I am happy with keeps me motivated to keep my grades up, and I am very passionate about my sports and athletics.”

Clark was described during the ceremony as an exceptional athlete, serving as co-captain of the SHS senior girls’ volleyball team, as well as playing on the rugby and track and field teams.

Additionally, Clark and her ringette team placed third in their provincial tournament this year, and she qualified to represent Alberta to play at nationals.

There, she was awarded the “Individual Achievement Award” during her team’s semifinal game.

Clark was also noted to have missed a week of regular classes in the fall of 2023 in order to participate in the World Ringette Championships as part of the Canadian Ringette U18 West Development team.

The speech given during the SHS award ceremony noted during this weeklong competition, Clark practiced and competed against athletes from Finland, the USA, Czech Republic, and eastern Canada.

Adding to her portfolio of athletic achievements, Clark was scouted to try out for the Canadian Junior National Team in May.

She was recognized for her volunteerism at ringette practices and tryouts to help coach, thereby mentoring and sharing her love of the sport with younger athletes.

Clark spoke as valedictorian for her graduating class of 2024, being described by SHS staff as a top athlete, and an “academic all-star.”

She has been accepted into the University of Calgary for a Bachelor of Science, with a minor in kinesiology. Clark said she has ambitions to become a physical therapist, or a chiropractor.

Similar to the presentation of the Class Act award in previous years, Clark was not notified that she would be the recipient until the announcement made at the event.

Clark was not present to accept her award, being away from Strathmore to compete in track and field provincials at the time of the ceremony.

She explained she has not yet decided whether she will continue in her athletic endeavors through her post-secondary education, with part of the decision hinging on her class schedules.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times