Clark Hunt’s youngest child is off to college. Wife Tavia Hunt shared a touching note

Such an emotional time of year, back-to-school.

Tavia Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt, is feeling it.

In an emotional Instagram post late Thursday she wrote about dropping off their youngest child, Ava, at college.

She shared pictures of Ava’s pretty pink-and-white dorm room at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, which she just happens to be sharing with another girl named Ava.

“Today, I left a piece of my heart at SMU,” Tavia wrote before directly addressing the daughter she affectionately calls “Bitty.”

“Ava Hunt, you’ve always been a mix of sunshine and hurricane — fierce, fearless, and capable of incredible things. I’m overflowing with excitement for you, even as I tuck away my tears for later.

“I’m wading through emotions as I pass by your now too-clean room, the house is too quiet without your laughter, and Chief and I are already missing the familiar scent of your Sol de Janeiro body spray.”

The first day of classes is Monday. Ava carries on a family tradition by attending SMU, where the Hunts are longtime benefactors. Her grandfather, Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, her dad and older sister, Gracie, are all alumni.

Ava has already signed on with the school’s cheer team.

Ava has kept a relative low profile on social media but came to widespread attention in December when the Hunt family gave Taylor Swift a birthday present: a crystal-studded Judith Leiber purse shaped like a microphone.

A photo of Ava standing next to Swift holding the elegantly wrapped box went viral. Suddenly Ava’s name popped up in national and international news stories and all over social media.

Tavia sent her off to college with whispers of “earnest prayers” for her safety and wisdom.

“Watching you shine your light and grow into the most beautiful version of yourself makes my heart beat a little happier. You’ve worked so hard to get here,” she wrote.

“Everything that you do from here on out is for you — for your success, happiness, and God’s glory. Acts 20:24 Stay safe. Get sleep. Have faith in yourself. And remember, mom and dad are ALWAYS here when you need us. I love you MORE.”

Tavia struck a chord with other parents among her nearly 99,000 Instagram followers.

“Aww so sweet. I remember these feelings with my boys. I too tucked my tears away for later and left a piece of my heart with my boys at OSU,” one mom wrote.

“One of the hardest things I did was dropping my Chelsey off at college. My spirit was down but so proud and happy for her future,” wrote a dad.

From another empty-nester mom: “It took me a bit to get used to the vacuum marks staying in the carpet and no dirty dishes but it makes me appreciate the mess when they come home.”

Ava’s pretty-in-pink dorm room got high praise from Tavia’s followers, who described it as gorgeous, amazing and adorable.

A pink neon sign of her name, Ava Elizabeth, hangs on the wall behind her bed. The bedspread is white and covered with pink flowers. The tufted storage stool matches it. Her desk chair and coffeemaker are pink, too.

One mom asked Tavia where she got Ava’s glamorous white makeup vanity desk with mirrored drawers.

Shared the NFL owner’s wife: It came from a Wayfair closeout sale.