Clark Memorial Bridge in downtown Louisville closed due to crash

The Canadian Press

IRISHTOWN, N.B. — An 18-year-old woman from Moncton, N.B. has died after a head-on collision that left seven others injured. RCMP in New Brunswick say they responded to a report of a crash between a car and a Jeep on Highway 115 in Irishtown at around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police say the 18-year-old woman who was driving the car died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Four passengers from the same car were taken to hospital for treatment, and one of them is in critical condition while the th