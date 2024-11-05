‘Clarkson’s Farm’ Renewed By Amazon Prime Video Ahead Of Season 4 Premiere

Jeremy Clarkson is picking up his shovel for another season of his hit Amazon Prime Video show.

Clarkson’s Farm has been renewed ahead of next year’s Season 4 premiere after the documentary series broke viewing records for Amazon in the UK.

More from Deadline

Clarkson announced the news in a social media post on November 5, also known as Guy Fawkes Night in the UK. “Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm is coming,” he said, as drones lit up Diddly Squat Farm with the number 5.

The Season 3 premiere of Clarkson‘s farming show was streamed by 5.1M viewers over seven days in the UK. This puts the episode nearly a million viewers ahead of the Season 2 debut, which was watched by 4.3M and was Amazon’s previous ratings record holder.

Each of the first three seasons has chronicled a year on Diddly Squat, Clarkson’s 1,000-acre farm nestled in the ancient stone villages of the Cotswolds.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.