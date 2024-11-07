What we know about Clarkson's Farm season four

Clarkson's Farm season four is going to be available on streaming giant Prime Video next year.

But it has a lot to live up to after the last season was packed full of drama.

Clarkson's Farm season three – which launched on Prime Video earlier this year – captured Clarkson come up with new ideas to make money on Diddly Squat Farm. Some of the big talking moments of the latest season included Clarkson's win against the council, Clarkson's Farm stars threatened with being 'thrown out' of Downing Street and more.

Clarkson's Farm season three recap

Tearful Clarkson was delighted to reveal Diddly Squat Farm was "back in business" after the latest win against the council in season three. The presenter had been gutted at the start of the season when he had to shut his restaurant down thanks to the council.

However, his luck changed. Towards the end of the season in stark contrast, Clarkson was celebrating the farm being given the green light for the extras for the next three years.

They build a car park at the end of season three so we can expect to see how Clarkson puts all of his new plans of the farm into place in season four. We can't wait to see how it all turns out.

Clarkson explained in season three: "For purposes and clarity - this is the planning inspector - correct the allegation to a change of use to a mixed use comprising agriculture, cafe, restaurant, farm shop, parking and lavatory facilities.

"The whole lot. That's gone, we can't have a restaurant there but we can have this here. We can make that a cafe in there. This is the biggest f*** you to the council ever."

Clarkson's Farm filming delay

Filming season four has wrapped now — with many of the details kept a secret — but it wasn't always smooth sailing. Clarkson hit out on social media earlier this year after they faced a small hiccup with filming delays.

The outspoken star said he had to stop filming season four because of a privately owned helicopter mysteriously flying in circles over the farm. Alongside the map of the helicopter, he wrote: "Filming paused till this f***tard buggers off."

His social media followers found the Instagram post hilarious and they couldn't resist sharing their jokes in the comments. Among them, one person joked: "Council is finding new ways."

Another said: "An Hammond in an helicopter."

What we don't know

Jeremy Clarkson's pub

Despite the small filming delay, we do know that the TV crew recently finished the fourth instalment of the show and have plans to film a season five.

Clarkson opened his pub The Farmer's Dog over the August Bank Holiday weekend to much success. Camera crew were seen filming Clarkson on site but it's not known how much of season four will focus on the pub.

His country pub in Oxfordshire sells only British produce (with the exception of a G&T because Clarkson felt he couldn't run a pub that didn't sell the tipple but he said it was impossible to source the ingredients here). Since becoming a farmer, Clarkson has continued to champion British produce.

Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens has dished up a tasty judgment on Jeremy Clarkson's "proper English pub" menu.

He told Yahoo: "What Jeremy is trying to do is showcase the best of British farming and what it can offer. Jeremy is being pretty cut throat to himself and not allowing any produce that is non-British inside the premise. I think that it's great. It's a good, real way to stick to your guns about British farming, having your principles and really sticking to what you believe in."

What new animals will there be?

Every season Clarkson introduces new animals on the farm to show off another element of farm life. The reason for this is because he wants to do real farming and bring it to the TV. He said: "We want to do real farming and show everybody what real farming is. So whatever happens on the farm, we show it on television."

In season three, he said goodbye to the majority of the cows which led to fan favourite Pepper being sent away from the farm. Luckily though, later in season three it was revealed Pepper was saved from abattoir fate in a big twist as she got pregnant and had a calf of her own.

Also they introduced pigs and goats to the farm. The pigs caused plenty of heartache as many of the piglets died. Plus, Clarkson broke down in tears as pig Baroness was euthanised. We can't wait to see what animals Clarkson is planning to get next!

When will Clarkson's Farm season four be out?

We do know that Clarkson's Farm season four is coming soon to Prime Video in 2025. However, we don't know the exact date or where the release will fall in the year.

What we do know is season three was released in two instalments over the springtime this year. The second season was dropped in February of 2023 while the first season was made available on the streaming giant in June 2021. There has only been a year break between the release of the first and second season.

If the past releases are anything to go by, we can hope that season four will be available to watch in the first part of 2025. Plus, if we're lucky, we will get season five by 2026. Let's keep our fingers and toes crossed!

