Jeremy Clarkson hit with £637 vet bill on Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson's jaw dropped when he received a huge bill from the vets in Clarkson's Farm season 3.

In the Prime Video series, Clarkson hatched a plan to make money on the unfarmed land of Diddly Squat - including getting pigs. When he becomes a pig farmer though, he is faced with a number of tragedies including the animals getting sick and piglets dying.

His girlfriend Lisa Hogan sent one of the piglets who was sick to the vets while everyone else was away from Diddly Squat Farm. It set them back by £673. Despite all the efforts that were made by Hogan and the vets, the little piglet didn't survive because it had a heart defect.

Clarkson had no qualms confronting his girlfriend with the hefty vet bill they had received. Hogan admitted she didn't know what to do and she didn't want to just let the piglet die. Farm manager Kaleb Cooper offered how they should deal with any similar future scenarios.

Jeremy Clarkson becomes a pig farmer on Clarkson's Farm series 3. (Amazon Prime)

Having returned to Diddly Squat farm to the vet bill, Clarkson gave his girlfriend the physical copy to show her how much it had cost them. He told her: "While we're on the subject of money Lisa, you know when I was away? That piglet was ill. You sent it to the vet. That's the vet bill."

Hogan was taken back at the cost. She said: "God almighty and it died." Then she got distracted, getting upset about what the little piglet had to go through.

Clarkson was quick to remind Hogan that he wanted to talk about the expensive bill. He said: "Never mind what they did. What's that say? Six hundred and seventy three pounds. Gone."

In a very down-to-earth moment, Hogan asked: "What do I do? Should I let it die?" At this point, Clarkson reflected and agreed that he wasn't sure what to do.

Clarkson's Farm S3 launch (Prime Video)

However, farmer manager Cooper knew the best solution. He said: "Put that one down when it was like that. Say goodbye."

Hogan admitted she had no idea what to do because everyone was away there wasn't anyone she could seek advice from. "Six hundred and seventy three pounds and forty pence," Clarkson repeated.

"They really tried to keep it alive," the farm shop owner said. "They did a post mortem."

Farm manager Cooper then showed the couple the pictures of the little pig being looked after by the vets. The vet nurse even took the little piglet home to look after it. "She was being paid all night to look after that pig," he said.

"We're farmers," Clarkson told his girlfriend. "I like the piglets but six hundred and seventy three pounds." His girlfriend agreed that it was "bad".

What happens to Clarkson's Farm's pigs?

Watch Clarkson get choked up saying goodbye to his pig Baroness

It seems to go from bad to worse with the pigs on Diddly Squat farm. Clarkson got emotional when he had to say goodbye to his sick pig Baroness. He decided to have her put down after vet Jenny advised him that she wasn't going to get any better.

Baroness had already been through a lot as she was pregnant and struggled to give birth. After the advice from vets, Clarkson and his girlfriend were able to help her but sadly all of Baroness' piglets died. They had taken the last very tiny piglet into the farm house to keep it warm and bottle feed it. However, despite their great efforts, the piglet was pronounced dead.

At this harrowing moment, Clarkson revealed he had suffered much heartache at losing the piglets on the farm. He said seeing the little piglet take its last breaths was "heartbreaking". He told his girlfriend: "I can't do this. I can't have pigs anymore. Honestly, it's a nightmare. I like them too much." Where it all goes wrong for the pigs, especially in episode four, it is appropriately titled "Harrowing".

The second installment of Clarkson's Farm season three will drop on Prime Video on May 10.

Watch Clarkson's Farm season three episodes one to four on Prime Video now.

