Clash swords in Rome’s Colosseum with Airbnb’s new live Gladiator experience

Gladiators can book to clash swords in the Colosseum from 27 November (Airbnb/Daniele Castellaro)

Rome’s iconic amphitheatre will be open to the public at night for the first time ever as Airbnb invites its bravest guests into the Colosseum after dark to train for gladiator glory.

In honour of the Gladiator II release on 15 November, Italy’s famed arena is opening its doors for an authentic warrior experience.

The Colosseum is ‘stained with the sweat and blood of gladiators past’ (Airbnb/Daniele Castellaro)

The listing on Airbnb, hosted by gladiator Lucius himself, reads: “Hail! So, you wish to step into the role of a gladiator? This path is not for the faint of heart. However, if you believe you possess the courage, let us open the gates of Rome’s legendary Colosseum to test the limits of your strength and honour. There, under the dark of night, we will determine who was born for victory and who for defeat. Will you answer the call of destiny in the world’s most famous battleground or languish forever in cowardice?”

Lucius’ co-host Flavio, the ‘Master of Ceremonies’, will escort fighters as they suit up in armour after sunset and train in the art of gladiator combat until they are announced victor or vanquished.

Don armour that most closely reflects your gladiator type – murmillo, trax, provocator, retiarius or contrarete (Airbnb/Christopher Anderson)

During the after-dark dive into the past, guests will also watch seasoned gladiators collide and traverse the torch-lit, labyrinthine bowels of the Colosseum.

Although prospective gladiators will not be putting down their swords to stay the night as “the Colosseum is a place of combat, not of rest”, the evening icon experience in Rome promises a spread of victuals like grapes, pomegranates, almonds and walnuts.

The legendary Roman arena is open for two, three-hour face-offs on 7 and 8 May 2025, with Gladiator fans randomly selected based on their answers and connections to the Colosseum – a monument “stained with the sweat and blood of gladiators past”.

Guests can request to book for free from 2pm on 27 November until 7.59am on 10 December for eight gladiators over 18 years old and their plus ones to step foot inside the historic arena.

Enjoy a spread of victuals like grapes, pomegranates, almonds and walnuts (Airbnb/Christopher Anderson)

The night at the Colosseum is part of a series of Airbnb icon properties bringing scenes seen on screen to life.

This spooky season, Airbnb hosted guests in the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ghost house for an otherworldly experience with Delia Deetz.

Fans of the comedic horror films experienced a supernatural evening at the Deetz residence – draped in a black shroud to mourn the loss of its creator – in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey.

At the unique Beetlejuice experience, Deetz herself hosted an art class from the Afterlife with artists guided to “unleash” their collective fears onto a black canvas before, of course, destroying the creation to take a small piece home.

