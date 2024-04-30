Clashes in Tel Aviv amid calls for hostage release

STORY: Protesters scuffled with Israeli police after blocking roads in Tel Aviv, five protesters were arrested according to a police statement.

Talks to secure another ceasefire that would include the release of dozens of hostages resumed, after Hamas leaders visited Cairo for a new round of truce talks.

Egypt's state-affiliated television said the Hamas delegation left Cairo for Doha and would return at an unspecified later date with a written response to the ceasefire proposal.

But some hostage families are wary, with previous rounds of negotiations having gone nowhere and some of the hostages dying in captivity.