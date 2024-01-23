Class action lawsuit targets LG and Kenmore refrigerator makers

Reuters Videos

STORY: It will take weeks, or at worst months, for large-scale operations to resume at a damaged Russian Baltic sea terminal.That's according to Moscow-based analysts on Monday (January 22). It follows a suspected drone attack over the weekend on Novatek's Ust-Luga processing plant on the Gulf of Finland.Novatek is Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, and the attack has disrupted flows of naphtha to Asia.That has driven up naphtha prices and refining margins in Asia.Novatek said Sunday (January 21) it had been forced to suspend some operations at the terminal due to a fire. It was caused by what Ukrainian media said was a drone attack.Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported Monday two storage tanks and a pumping station were damaged due to the incident, citing local authorities.Novatek declined to comment.The Kremlin announced Monday it would take necessary measures after the suspected Ukrainian drone attack on the terminal.The complex gets gas condensate - a type of light oil - for processing some 7 million metric tons per year from Novatek's Purovsky plant in Western Siberia.That is used for further production of oil products, such as naphtha, jet fuel and gasoil.Analysts also said Novatek will now be forced to export more gas condensate instead of high-marginal fuel via other terminals.Russia's Sinara Investbank said a quarter of Novatek's revenues could be affected due to the incident.