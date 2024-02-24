Classic car club at risk of closure over repair bill

Norman Rose first joined the club back in 1993

A classic car club which has operated for more than 50 years is "at risk of closure" if it cannot raise £250,000 to fix its roof.

The North East Restoration Club (NERC) is housed inside a former brickworks on railway sidings in Washington, Sunderland.

The club, which is run by volunteers and has more than 300 members, restores classic cars and is thought to be the only one of its kind in Europe.

Secretary Andrew Billington said a campaign to save it through an online fundraiser had been launched.

The roof of the building where NERC is housed needs repairs

The roof has been patched up with temporary repairs but it is leaking and contains asbestos, which will require removal from specialist contractors.

In recent years, it has also been damaged by vandals who have thrown track ballast from the disused Leamside Line.

Secretary Andrew Billington says the club is in "dire need" of funds

Mr Billington said the club was funded by membership fees and does not receive any additional income.

"The club is in dire need...[the roof] is fragile and very old and threatens to close the club, quite honestly," Mr Billington told BBC Look North.

"Parts of the building are about 100 years old, the original Blythe Brickworks were opened in the 19th century and it's an extremely old building."

The club purchased the building after moving into it in 1973, which means it is wholly responsible for its own repair costs.

The current condition of the roof has made working conditions in cold months difficult, while water ingress has threatened ongoing restoration projects.

'We couldn't exist'

Norman Rose, who has been a member since 1993, said it was a constant fear that the roof could succumb to extreme weather.

He said: "We're always worried about that, when there's a gale we come down and expect some damage.

"If the roof was ever torn off it would close the club, we couldn't exist without the workshops, our whole club is based on the fact that we restore classic cars."

The club previously launched a successful campaign to encourage more people, whether they have a car or not, to join up and take part in classic car restoration.

Club bosses said this would allow it to help keep history "alive".

