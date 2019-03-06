In Classic DJ Fashion, Peggy Gou Swapped Out Heels for Sneakers at the Louis Vuitton Show

Story continues

Photo: Julien Boudet / Bleu Mode More

Photo: Julien Boudet / Bleu Mode More

Photo: Julien Boudet / Bleu Mode More

Photo: Julien Boudet / Bleu Mode More

Photo: Julien Boudet / Bleu Mode More

Peggy Gou might spend most of her days traveling the world on tour, but it’s no surprise that the DJ took some time out of her busy schedule to attend last night’s Louis Vuitton show. Gou’s relationship with the brand runs deep. She’s a longtime friend of menswear director Virgil Abloh, and the two have mutually supported each other’s fashion pursuits, from Abloh’s first Vuitton show to the Paris Fashion Week debut of Gou’s newly launched streetwear line Kirin. Plus, if you scroll through the house producer’s Instagram, those iconic monograms will just about flood your feed. She’s an LV fangirl, through and through.

Yesterday, Gou sat front row at Nicolas Ghesquière’s Vuitton women’s show, which is the grand finale of the Fall 2019 season. Naturally, she brought her signature enthusiasm to the entire getting-ready process, which she’s shared in an exclusive photo diary here. From choosing between heels and sneakers (Gou did as every DJ would) to catching the Louvre bathed in golden-hour light, see how she took her favorite show in stride.