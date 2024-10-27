Classic fall wind scenario blows across Alberta on Sunday

It’s that time of the year where fall low-pressure systems develop rapidly, bringing changeable weather across Alberta.

A deep trough swings across the Rocky Mountains on Sunday, triggering a rapidly developing low-pressure system in the foothills. As a result, folks in the southern section of Alberta can expect some blustery wind gusts on Sunday afternoon, potentially reaching 80-100 km/h in some areas. They could cause isolated power outages, damage and make trouble for motorists on the road.

Wind warnings have been issued for parts of southern Alberta, south of Calgary and stretching to the U.S. border.

Low-pressure tracker in Alberta Sunday_Oct. 27

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Motorists, especially in high-profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.

Sunday:

A rapidly developing low-pressure system will bring gusty winds to southern Alberta on Sunday.

The system, characterized by a central pressure as low as 986 hPa, intensifies as it moves eastward across the region. Pressure drops are forecast to be about 15 hpa in 12 hours, creating the necessary pressure gradient to produce very gusty winds.

Alberta wind gust Sunday afternoon

This pressure gradient is expected to generate strong winds across southern Alberta, with gusts reaching more than 100 km/h in some areas, particularly near the foothills and across extreme southwestern Alberta.

Forecast of maximum wind gusts:

Pincher Creek: 80-100 km/h

Cardston: 80-100 km/h

Lethbridge: 70-90 km/h

Claresholm: 70-90 km/h

Brooks: 70-90 km/h

Medicine Hat: 60-80 km/h

Calgary: 50-70 km/h

Sunday afternoon Alberta temperatures/icons

The gusty winds will drive temperatures up to near 20°C across southeastern Alberta, more than 10°C to 12°C above normal for this time of year.

Gusty winds can lead to poor travel conditions, especially for high-sided vehicles, and isolated power outages are a concern.

Also, rapid changes in pressure are known to trigger headaches in susceptible individuals.

By Sunday evening, the low pressure will be situated near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, with winds easing in the pre-dawn hours on Monday morning.

Calgary, Alta., seven-day forecast

Behind the low-pressure system, Alberta will see another shot of colder weather this week. So, the Halloween outlook is trending towards a seasonably chilly night at this point. For now, be prepared to put on layers on Halloween if you're taking your little ones trick-or-treating, or participating in any other outdoor activity.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for Alberta.