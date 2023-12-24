Classical music: Fiona Maddocks’s 10 best concerts and operas of 2023

Photograph: Stuart Armitt

1. The Cumnock Tryst

Ayrshire; October

Founded by composer James MacMillan in his ex-mining home town, this plucky annual event grows ever more capacious and inclusive. As well as star soprano Danielle de Niese, a highlight was a new work created by 350 local people, A Musical Celebration of the Coalfields. If anything deserves the epithet “making change through music”, it’s the Cumnock Tryst.

2. Manchester Classical

Manchester; June

The inaugural gathering of the city’s musical groups – the Hallé and BBC Philharmonic orchestras, Manchester Camerata, Manchester Collective, students, the locally based Indian Choir of England and more – under one roof at the Bridgewater Hall: 16 performances in two days, creating an infectious festival weekend.

3. In the Realms of Sorrow

Stone Nest, London; February

Four Handel cantatas linked to make a physically daring show in a former church turned nightclub, the whole ignited by the directorial imagination of Adele Thomas and the musical leadership of Laurence Cummings.

4. Blue

Coliseum, London; April

A family drama about activism set to jazz, gospel, blues and more, by American composer Jeanine Tesori. A surprise hit for ENO (in a year of woes ending with news of a move to Manchester) with zinging singing and huge panache.

5. Requiem

Grand theatre, Leeds; May

Would Mozart’s Requiem survive a mashup between Phoenix Dance Theatre and Opera North with South Africa’s Jazzart Dance Theatre and Cape Town Opera? A resounding you bet for this affecting, inspired project.

6. Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool; February

Benjamin Grosvenor played Rachmaninov’s familiar Piano Concerto No 2 with the freshness of discovery in a concert that celebrated the RLPO’s acquisition of massive church bells, which raised the roof in Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

7. Least Like the Other

Linbury theare, Royal Opera House, London; January

A disturbing new opera about the tragic Rosemary Kennedy, sister of US president John F Kennedy, created from redacted archive material by composer Brian Irvine and director Netia Jones. Performed by the exciting Irish National Opera, conducted by its artistic director, Fergus Shiel.

Story continues

8. The Art of Being Human

Aldeburgh festival, Suffolk; June

A bold title for an extraordinary work: Laurence Dreyfus and viol ensemble Phantasm performed 16th- and 17th-century English consort music on stage with five dancers amid strange sculptural landscape. A hushed mystery unto itself.

9. The Dream of Gerontius

Symphony Hall, Birmingham; March

Stepping in at short notice to make his debut in Elgar’s epic choral work, Ryan Wigglesworth conducted as if his life depended on it, with white-hot results. The CBSO, chorus and soloists soared to the holiest heights.

10. Aurora Orchestra

Bristol Cathedral; March

Also triumphing with The Rite of Spring from memory at this year’s BBC Proms, Aurora and conductor Nichola Collon played Beethoven’s Symphony No 5 for an audience, elderly and frail, from care homes. They listened agog, immersed, rejuvenated.