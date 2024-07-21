Claudia Sheinbaum describes her government in México as ‘feminist’ with a ‘social’ approach

(Español abajo)

México’s president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that her government will be “feminist” with a “social” approach as she endorsed her reform proposal to elevate gender equality to constitutional status and eradicate violence against women in the country.

“The first woman president cannot just be a symbol,” she stated at a July 17 press conference.

México’s next president, who will take office on Oct. 1, said she will send two reforms to Congress on her first day in office as there is so much to do on the gender agenda.

Sheinbaum pointed out that she will seek to have Article 4 of the Constitution rewritten “in terms of substantive equality and non-discrimination,” and highlighted the urgency of “bringing the issue of violence against women to the constitutional level.”

“I think this is our highest priority, and from there, a series of secondary laws (...), that is, to impact the entire country, and others of a federal nature,” she detailed.

She also announced that her administration will be feminist, introducing the concept of “social feminism,” with which she will seek “justice for women” while continuing with the “transformation,” a term associated with the current government.

“It is transformation, and it is feminism because... we also say ‘for the good of all and everyone, the poor first,’ because sometimes women in poverty suffer more than men,” she explained.

Femicide in Baja California

Sheinbaum criticized the revictimization of the recent femicide of Paola Andrea Bañuelos, a 23-year-old woman murdered after taking a ride-hailing taxi in Mexicali, following controversial statements by the state prosecutor of Baja California (northern México) advising women not to travel alone.

“It is not a matter of victimizing the victim, recommendations are welcomed, but I believe there must always be a responsibility to ensure that women are free and have autonomy,” she pointed out.

In this regard, the president elect mentioned that although “it’s not from one day to the next,” it is vital to make progress in guaranteeing women’s security in “two key points:” prevention and zero impunity.

“Every feminicide must be sanctioned,” she highlighted and criticized that “there are still prosecutors who categorize feminicide as a suicide despite sufficient evidence.”

She also highlighted that during her administration in Mexico City, it was established that every violent death of a woman should first be classified as femicide and then determined through investigation.

“Femicide means the death or murder of a woman because she is a woman. There could be another case where a woman was involved in a crime or something else and a woman was involved; it is different, but these are things that must be clear in the legislation,” she concluded.

In the last six years, from 2018 to May 2024, there have been 5,894 femicides in México, according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

Sheinbaum subraya que su Gobierno en México será “feminista” con enfoque “social”

La presidenta electa de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, proyectó que su Gobierno será “feminista” con enfoque “social”, a la vez que refrendó su propuesta de reforma para elevar a rango constitucional la igualdad sustantiva y erradicar la violencia contra las mujeres en el país.

“No puede ser que la primera mujer presidenta solamente sea un símbolo”, indicó en rueda de prensa el 17 de julio.

La próxima mandataria mexicana, que asumirá la presidencia el 1 de octubre, explicó que enviará dos reformas al Congreso en su primer día de Gobierno, pues hay mucho que avanzar en la agenda de género.

Sheinbaum apuntó que buscará que se vuelva a redactar el Artículo 4 Constitucional “en términos de la igualdad sustantiva y la no discriminación”, y señaló la urgencia de “llevar a nivel constitucional el asunto de la violencia contra las mujeres”.

“Me parece que es la máxima atención que tenemos que tener, y de ahí, una serie de leyes secundarias que buscaríamos que algunas fueran generales, es decir, que impactaran a todo el país, y otras, pues que fueran de carácter federal”, detalló.

Asimismo, afirmó que su mandato será feminista y planteó el concepto de “feminismo social”, con el que buscará “justicia para las mujeres”, y al mismo tiempo, continuar con la “transformación”, un término asociado al Gobierno actual.

“Es transformación y es feminismo, porque(…) también decimos ‘por el bien de todos y de todas, primero las pobres’, porque a veces las mujeres en condiciones de pobreza sufren más que los hombres”, expuso.

Feminicidio en Baja California

Sobre las polémicas declaraciones de la fiscal de Baja California (norte de México), quien recomendó a las mujeres no viajar solas tras el reciente feminicidio de Paola Andrea Bañuelos, una joven de 23 años asesinada tras abordar un taxi de aplicación en Mexicali, Sheinbaum criticó la revictimización en el caso.

“No es un asunto de victimizar a la víctima, siempre se pueden hacer recomendaciones, pero yo creo que siempre tiene que haber una responsabilidad para que las mujeres seamos libres y tengamos autonomía”, señaló.

En ese sentido, La exjefa de Gobierno de Ciudad de México (2018-2023) mencionó que aunque “no es de un día a otro”, es importante avanzar en la garantía de seguridad para las mujeres en “dos grandes temas”: la prevención y la cero impunidad.

“Que feminicidio que se cometa, feminicidio que sea sancionado”, subrayó, y criticó que “aún haya fiscales que cataloguen como suicidio un feminicidio, cuando hay pruebas suficientes”.

Además, destacó que en su mandato en la Ciudad de México se estableció que toda muerte violenta de una mujer se clasifique primero como feminicidio y después de la investigación se determine si lo fue.

“Feminicidio quiere decir que la muerte o el asesinato de una mujer es por el hecho de ser mujer, a lo mejor, puede haber otro caso en el que estuvo involucrada en un asunto de delincuencia u otra cosa, y participó una mujer, es distinto, pero estas son cosas que deben quedar en la legislación”, zanjó.

En los últimos seis años, 5.894 feminicidios han ocurrido en México, según datos del Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad Pública (SESNSP), de 2018 a mayo de 2024.