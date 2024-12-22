Claudia Winkleman says new series of The Traitors ‘takes my breath away’

The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman has said there is “something” in the new series that “takes my breath away”.

The third series, airing from New Year’s Day, will see a new group of strangers play a game of strategy, suspicion, and backstabbing in a bid to win a cash prize of up to £120,000.

Earlier this year, millions tuned in to watch “traitor” Harry Clark outwit his fellow contestants to win £95,000 in the dramatic finale of the second series.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Winkleman said: “When people loved the first one we were amazed.

Claudia Winkleman at the launch of season three of BBC’s The Traitors, at the Electric Cinema (Ian West/PA)

“I said to the BBC, ‘Let’s not do it again.’ I think it’s so chic just to do something once and do it well and then to say goodbye.

“The boss at the BBC literally came over and took my temperature and was like, ‘We go again.’

“But you can’t take its success for granted. I’ll twitch nervously until January 24, when the series ends.

“I can’t wait for you to see it. There’s something in it that takes my breath away.

“Chairs are tipped over. When everybody’s gone, the crew and I stand there and shake because we’ve just witnessed real emotion, real tension, a real release.”

The Traitors, which is based on a Dutch format called De Verraders, involves Winkleman selecting a small number of players to be the traitors, while the rest of the players are the faithfuls and are unaware of the identity of the traitors.

While trying to avoid being eliminated, the faithfuls must figure out who is a traitor and vote them out so they can take the prize money for themselves.

The UK version of the show has won a host of awards including at the Bafta TV Awards in 2023 for best reality and constructed factual show.

The first two episodes of the new series will air at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on New Year’s Day, while the rest of the episodes, airing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, will begin at 9pm.

Comedian Ed Gamble will return to host the Traitors Uncloaked podcast, which will be available after every episode of the main show on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, and an extended version with additional guests will be available on BBC Sounds.