Clay Aiken's Son Parker, 15, Looks All Grown Up — and Just Like His Dad — In His Television Debut on “Celebrity Family Feud”

The 'American Idol' alum welcomed his only son Parker with his best friend Jaymes Foster in 2008

Clay Aiken’s son has made his TV debut!

The American Idol runner-up, 45, and his family will participate in a game of Celebrity Family Feud in the Tuesday, Aug. 6 episode, against David Foster and fellow American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee Foster's crew.

In a clip released on ABC's YouTube channel ahead of the episode's premiere, Aiken’s son Parker, 15, looks all grown up — and a lot like his dad!

The musician introduced each of his family members to host Steve Harvey. He eventually got to Parker, whom Aiken welcomed with his best friend Jaymes Foster in 2008.

"This is my son Parker making his TV debut," the proud dad said of his look-alike son.

DISNEY/Eric McCandless Clay Aiken (left) and Parker Aiken

"What's up," Harvey exclaimed as he gave the teen a fist pump.

Aiken also revealed that he and McPhee Foster, "are not just two American Idol runner-ups, but we got some Fosters on both sides of the aisle too."

He then explains that Parker's mother Jaymes is also the sister of David, making this episode of Family Feud extra familial.

"She's on the right team!" jokes Aiken.

DISNEY/Eric McCandless Clay Aiken and his family on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Back in May, Aiken told E! News that while Parker used to sing "all the time,” it wasn’t something that he was looking to pursue as a career.

Aiken explained to the outlet, "He's chosen a different path. He has something else he wants to do with his life. And I'm excited for him.”

"My son's got a lot of not only music, but Idol in his veins," Aiken added, noting that his uncle David, aunt Katharine and fellow American Idol alum Ruben Studdard were there for him.

Aiken would still support him if he wanted to sign up for the reality singing competition today. “I mean, I think that's what you're supposed to do is support whatever they want to do," he explained.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



