Clean-up begins in south Belfast after night of disorder

A supermarket in south Belfast was badly damaged following an attack [Pacemaker]

A clean-up operation has started after a supermarket and a café in south Belfast were badly damaged by fire in overnight attacks.

A number of cars were also burnt out as the police attempted to deal with the disorder in the Donegall Road area.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said earlier on Saturday that it was investigating hate crimes and had made two arrests after criminal damage was caused during the disorder.

It happened after anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters faced off in tense scenes outside the city hall.

A café on Botanic Avenue was attacked by a crowd of anti-immigration protesters on Saturday afternoon as they made their way to the Holylands area of south Belfast.

Protesters threw missiles at members of the media.

Windows were smashed and furniture was broken in the cafe on Botanic Avenue.

On Saturday, the police said it was aware of a number of reports of criminal damage and were treating them as hate crimes.

On Friday, Church leaders in Northern Ireland had said they were "appalled" by calls for "anti-Islamic" protests this weekend.

A number of social media posts had been shared asking for people to gather and block roads in the greater Belfast area and elsewhere.

The police had said they were aware of the social media posts and were planning a "proportionate policing response".